Unions take Greyhound to court to prevent it from selling its buses





Dewatu has taken Greyhound to court to stop it from auctioning its buses and related equipment

The union claims Greyhound did not follow the right procedure when it decided to liquidise

© Nadezhda Prokudina/123rf

RELATED: Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto

Greyhound intends to auction 66 buses, some of its trailers, and high-end quality spares in September.

The company announced its demise in February, after 37 years of bringing South Africans together.

Greyhound has retrenched more than 1000 employees working for it and its Citiliner buses.

The Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union (Detawu) is taking Greyhound to court to stop the auctioning process.

Africa Melane interviewed Nontembeko Luzipo, Spokesperson at Detawu (scroll up to listen).

We already took them to court… They did not follow procedures. They brought to us a fait accompli… they did not provide proof of financial distress… They did not provide alternatives… Nontembeko Luzipo, Spokesperson - Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union

The matter is at court already. We’re just waiting for a date… Nontembeko Luzipo, Spokesperson - Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union