VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam
South Africa is approaching nine million vaccinations against Covid-19.
About 3.6 million people – 6.1% of the population – are fully vaccinated.
Provinces ranked by vaccine rollout (approximate figures on 8 August):
-
Gauteng 2.1 million
-
KZN 1.6 million
-
Western Cape 1.3 million
-
Eastern Cape 1.1 million
-
Limpopo 940 000
-
Free State 460 000
-
North West 440 000
-
Mpumalanga 410 000
-
Northern Cape 160 000
A RECAP OF OUR MOST RECENTLY PUBLISHED VACCINE ARTICLES:
Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:
- 23 July: VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac
- 16 July: VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs
- 9 July: VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August
- 2 July: VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent
- 25 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab
- 18 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teachers to get vaccinated over 10 days as SA awaits new J&J jabs
- 11 June: VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites
- 4 June: VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground
- 28 May: VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
- 21 May: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
- 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_168996991_happy-woman-getting-vaccinated-in-hospital-and-vaccination-concept-.html?vti=n6hczbs5lkym0uc0h9-1-1
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Overberg leads the rest of South Africa in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines
Refilwe Moloto interviews Overberg District Mayor Andries "Sakkie" Franken.Read More
Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour
Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.Read More
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'
Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
United States donates 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp, the Health Department's Deputy Director-General.Read More
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.Read More