South Africans cutting back on food to keep the lights on





- Eskom increased electricity tariffs to municipalities by more than 17 percent this year

- The latest Household Affordability Index released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity group shows that food prices increased marginally in July

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Electricity tariff hikes, rising food prices, and less gas in your tank for your hard-earned rand.

Add to that job cuts and pay cuts bought on by the coronavirus pandemic and for many South Africans, their monthly outgoings are far in excess of the money coming in.

The cost of living for the average South African is crippling.

This week members of the Electricity Tariffs Must Fall campaign demonstrated in front of Parliament to highlight the plight of ratepayers’ crushed by high electricity tariffs.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, campaign group founder Natasha Selbournesaid many families were having to choose between purchasing food or electricity.

Mervyn Abrahams from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group says aside from the ultra-wealthy, the increase in the cost of living has impacted all South Africans.

But he says while there are mechanisms to help the middle class, there's not much in the way of assistance for low-income families.

We've seen the drop in interest rates in the past year or so, which has meant there could be a little bit of savings on our credit card repayments and bonds etc Mervyn Abrahams, Programme coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)

But generally speaking, for working [class] families] from lower incomes they don't access the bank in the same way and so they have to carry the brunt of that. Mervyn Abrahams, Programme coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)

Things like electricity have to be paid for, even if it increases by 15%, things like transport have to be paid for because you got to to keep that worker that still works in their job. Mervyn Abrahams, Programme coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)

So what people do is cut back on food, or the quality of food...all of which are quite bad for the country from a socio-development point of view. Mervyn Abrahams, Programme coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)

