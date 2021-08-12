South Africans cutting back on food to keep the lights on
- Eskom increased electricity tariffs to municipalities by more than 17 percent this year
- The latest Household Affordability Index released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity group shows that food prices increased marginally in July
RELATED:'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa'
Electricity tariff hikes, rising food prices, and less gas in your tank for your hard-earned rand.
Add to that job cuts and pay cuts bought on by the coronavirus pandemic and for many South Africans, their monthly outgoings are far in excess of the money coming in.
The cost of living for the average South African is crippling.
This week members of the Electricity Tariffs Must Fall campaign demonstrated in front of Parliament to highlight the plight of ratepayers’ crushed by high electricity tariffs.
Speaking to the Cape Argus, campaign group founder Natasha Selbournesaid many families were having to choose between purchasing food or electricity.
Mervyn Abrahams from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group says aside from the ultra-wealthy, the increase in the cost of living has impacted all South Africans.
But he says while there are mechanisms to help the middle class, there's not much in the way of assistance for low-income families.
We've seen the drop in interest rates in the past year or so, which has meant there could be a little bit of savings on our credit card repayments and bonds etcMervyn Abrahams, Programme coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)
But generally speaking, for working [class] families] from lower incomes they don't access the bank in the same way and so they have to carry the brunt of that.Mervyn Abrahams, Programme coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)
Things like electricity have to be paid for, even if it increases by 15%, things like transport have to be paid for because you got to to keep that worker that still works in their job.Mervyn Abrahams, Programme coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)
So what people do is cut back on food, or the quality of food...all of which are quite bad for the country from a socio-development point of view.Mervyn Abrahams, Programme coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)
RELATED: Food prices climb again, here's how much a basket of basic will set you back...
RELATED: Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/grocery_shopping.html?sti=lwwi8l41opxwgon888|&mediapopup=80342773
More from Local
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died'
Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message.Read More
Brrr winter temps are plummeting. What is ethical firewood and where to find it?
Pippa Hudson talks to Izak van der Merwe, a Forests and Woodlands Specialist at DAFF about what we should using in our fireplaces.Read More
10 top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain
Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer.Read More
'Gender equality doesn't mean men get less': Siv Ngesi on Women's Month
Sara-Jayne King chats to Siv Ngesi about the need for men to join the conversation around gender inequality and women's rights.Read More
Overberg leads the rest of South Africa in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines
Refilwe Moloto interviews Overberg District Mayor Andries "Sakkie" Franken.Read More
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'
Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
Southern African tourism body petitions UK gov to remove SA from travel red list
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to David Frost, CEO of the Southern African Tourism Service Association.Read More