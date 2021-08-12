10 top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years
“Where to stay” is the top search term on Google in South Africa over the past 15 years.
“Google Trends” is 15 years old this week and to celebrate they released the most searched for topics over the period.
Most searched-for questions in South Africa over the past 15 years:
-
Where to stay?
-
How to make money fast?
-
How to make love?
-
What is love?
-
What is my IP?
-
How to make pancakes?
-
How to download from YouTube?
-
How to kiss?
-
How to lose weight?
-
How to lose belly fat?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman (scroll up to listen) about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 3:00 for the discussion on Google searches).
The top health-related search over the past 15 years… is ‘banting diet’. The second one? ‘Pregnancy signs’…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
