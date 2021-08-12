Brrr winter temps are plummeting. What is ethical firewood and where to find it?





It's still very much winter in the Mother City, with a high of only 14 degrees today, and more rain forecast next week says Pippa Hudson.

Warming up our homes becomes top of mind but have you ever wondered where the firewood that you burn comes from?

Is it ethically sourced?

Pippa chats to Izak van der Merwe, a Natural Forests and Woodlands Specialist in the Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries to find out more about regulations pertaining to the sourcing of commercial firewood.

Van der Merwe defines firewood as including not just chopped wood but also that which has been turned into charcoal.

A large proportion of the market comes in the form of charcoal as well. Izak van der Merwe, Natural Forests and Woodlands Specialist - DAFF

Are there regulations around the chopping down of trees for the purpose of firewood? There are no regulations for non-protected species he says, only the three that are protected.

He says there are only three species listed as protected under the National Forest Act and Biodiversity Act - these trees include Clanwilliam cedars, silver trees, yellowwoods, milkwoods, and camel thorns.

There are more than 30 tree species that are commonly harvested for commercial firewood market - more than 100 000 tons a month. We use quite a lot in South Africa and the industry employs many people. Izak van der Merwe, Natural Forests and Woodlands Specialist - DAFF

They include alien trees as well as indigenous ones.

However, if you are unsure then buying firewood that comes from alien or invasive species such as Rooikrans or Wattle is the safest bet, he says.

You are then actually assisting the environment. Izak van der Merwe, Natural Forests and Woodlands Specialist - DAFF

Most indigenous wood comes from the Bushveld. Izak van der Merwe, Natural Forests and Woodlands Specialist - DAFF

Species such as Blackthorn, tough pioneer species, can encroach o the bushveld, so they are not protected indigenous species he explains.

When it comes to protected species they are harvested under licence only and are usually only harvested when the trees are dead, he notes.