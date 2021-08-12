Streaming issues? Report here
3 money mistakes to avoid for a comfortable retirement

12 August 2021 3:23 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Pippa Hudson chats to Himal Parbhoo who is the CEO of Cash Investments at FNB about how to plan for retirement properly.
  • Retirement requires measured spending
  • Do not overspend or withdraw too much from savings. Plan ahead financially for trips and activities so as not to deplete investment returns during retirement
  • Guard against high-risk investments in pre-retirement and retirement phases of life
© adiruch/123rf.com

Today’s life hack is some advice on how to avoid common financial mistakes in one’s retirement years says Pippa Hudson.

She chats to Himal Parbhoo who is the CEO of Cash Investments at FNB.

Retirement can be a transition that comes with major financial changes as well as lifestyle ones suggests Pippa.

The importance of having a plan on how to manage the money you have for the time you think you will need it should ideally have started many years before retirement - but not everybody gets that right.

No matter who you are, whether you are working or not working, whatever funds you have, you need to be actively on top of it.

Himal Parbhoo, CEO - Cash Investments FNB

1. When you enter retirement there should be some form of measured spending

He says one must have an understanding of how to manage day-to-day expenditure - you have a finite amount of funds.

If you are fortunate to have a pot of money for your retirement, it needs to pay you an income equivalent to what you were earning, he says.

So if you end up overspending on that, then remember you will have less of an income coming out of that.

Himal Parbhoo, CEO - Cash Investments FNB

2. People tend to withdraw too much from their retirement pool

Plan properly for those special trips and activities so that you do not overspend or withdraw too much - and allow your investment portfolio to continue growing.

3. Make sure your investment portfolio is in low and medium risk assets

Do not allow your funds to be exposed to volatile markets and you will be able to meet your requirements in your retirement years, he advises.

There are different phases in life.

There is the accumulation phase where you have a long-term outlook on the accumulation of money and then one can take more risk he notes.

Then there is the pre-retirement phase where it is advisable to start cutting back on those high-risk investments.

Himal Parbhoo, CEO - Cash Investments FNB



by Barbara Friedman
