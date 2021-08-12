DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand
Despite the fallout of the Covid-19 lockdowns, wine and spirit company DGB has been on a buying spree to add wineries and brands to its stable.
Its latest acquisition is well-established Backsberg in the Cape winelands which has been in the hands of the Back family for over a century.
DGB (ex-Douglas Green) has concluded a deal to acquire the majority shareholding in the winery.
The transaction follows the sale of Backsberg’s main Simondium farm late last year.
Some big news! https://t.co/KjVZSwRWY3— Simon Back (@simonback) August 12, 2021
"Backsberg’s cellar equipment will be relocated to Franschhoek where the portfolio of wines will now be produced under the newly-formed entity Backsberg Family Wines" says a statement from Backsberg.
Simon Back will remain a director of newly-formed company Backsberg Family Wines.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Executive Chairperson of DGB, Tim Hutchinson, about the acquisition.
We've bought the brand, the wine business, and the brandy business.Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Sydney Back, who was the legend of the Back family, got into potstill brandy and made some seriously good premium brandies and the exciting thing for us is that we're taking over some very good aged stocks...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Another interesting aspect to the deal is we've bought their kosher wine business... In New York, even in Russia there's a market there... Israeli distributors have pestered us for kosher wines for years...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
He says the future of South African exports is to produce top-end wines.
And the historic Backsberg brand fulfils the need in the wine industry to be able to "tell a story".
The only future is to premiumize the wines. We have an inflation - with electricity and labour and water - that's probably tracking at 8/9% and we're competing with countries that have zero inflation...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Since we acquired Boschendal and built the premium we're now selling top-end reds retailing at between R400 and R800... When we bought it we were doing 12,000 cases internationally, we now do over 200,000...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Backsberg fits into our portfolio... It has a great history... We can talk about the great-great-grandfather arriving in Cape Town in 1902... That's credibility...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
It's not about this corporate buying out a family business. We want to continue the legacy.Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bennymarty/bennymarty1610/bennymarty161000118/65320946-rows-of-grapes-in-picturesque-stellenbosch-wine-region-with-thelema-mountain-in-background-the-viney.jpg
More from Business
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa
'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results.Read More
Unions take Greyhound to court to prevent it from selling its buses
Africa Melane interviews Nontembeko Luzipo, Spokesperson at the Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union.Read More
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave
Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results.Read More
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'
Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
Making cars the traffic cop
Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcerRead More
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo CommissionRead More
How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?
After months of complaints, Prasa arrived in the Berg on Tuesday and began work on the railway gate that has been locked.Read More
More from Local
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More
Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde
Premier Alan Winde gives John Maytham the latest update on Covid-19 infections and the state of the province.Read More
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died'
Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message.Read More
Brrr winter temps are plummeting. What is ethical firewood and where to find it?
Pippa Hudson talks to Izak van der Merwe, a Forests and Woodlands Specialist at DAFF about what we should using in our fireplaces.Read More
10 top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
South Africans cutting back on food to keep the lights on
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mervyn Abrahams, programme coordinator at the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)Read More
VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain
Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer.Read More
'Gender equality doesn't mean men get less': Siv Ngesi on Women's Month
Sara-Jayne King chats to Siv Ngesi about the need for men to join the conversation around gender inequality and women's rights.Read More