Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died'
- Journalist describes her angry at a WhatsApp voice note she believes convinced her 71-year-old mother not to have Covid-19 vaccination
- Anena Burger's mother contracted Covid-19 and died
- Burger says the WhatsApp note was by a woman who goes by a number of pseudonyms including that of Debora De Rigter a self-styled prophet intent on 'saving the boer people'
Journalist Anena Berger tells John Maytham how her 71-year-old mother had received a 14-minute long voice note on WhatsApp.
The voice note is described by News24 journalists as 'a frightening tale of the supposed dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine in Afrikaans, interspersing her talk with easily rebuttable inaccuracies.'
She says her family are realists and understands that even if her mom had been vaccinated she may have got sick. However, she believes the voice note was a pivotal factor in her mother's decision not to get the Covid-19 vaccination.
The problem that we have with this whole situation of this misinformation and conspiracy theories is that it is especially our elderly people who are affected by it and who start to doubt because of misinformation being spread.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
Burger believes elderly people are then more susceptible to this kind of misinformation and make choices based on the doubts they may already have.
This is what is really harmful and is why I am really angry.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
The WhatsApp note was not the only piece of misinformation her mother received she says.
But this WhatsApp voice note was the cherry on the cake that was the direct influence for her decision.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
What was in the voice note?
Burger says the woman in the voice note goes by the psydononym Debora De Richter.
She sees herself as a prophet who is going to come and save the boer people or the people of South Africa by trying to not take the vaccination- because the vaccination contains a remote-kill trigger you know.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
This woman quotes 'doctors' but Burger says upon checking up, 99% of the doctors she mentions are not registered on any reputable medical board.
The family tried to offer counterarguments but to no avail.
The voice note was issued on 25 June by this woman whose real name is Zunata du Preez - she goes under several surnames - under the name Debora De Richter. On 26 June my mother sent this voice note to me. As a journalist we receive these kinds of notes 6 or 7 times a day.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
She says as journalists, they receive these kinds of messages six or seven times a day and usually ignore them.
But when my mother sent this one I thought let me listen and then I started to get worried...and started looking into it.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
Burger found out who the woman was but by then her mother was too sick and it was too late.
I found other forums this woman communicates on and they are these real right-wing extremist prophets she writes about.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
She brought this to her father's attention and he realised what had transpired.
I could feel how he went ice-cold with shock as he realised they had fallen for a lot of nonsense.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
Why would Anena Burger's mother, a well-read woman of the world, be taken in by this asks John?
I have sat and thought about this and started to realise that my peer group grew up in an age of technology...which evolved into the internet so to us this is not something new. Those over 65s did not grow up with that...and now come into this very fast-evolving technology and social media.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
It is a storm of information coming at them.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
Fake media organisations...cook up these theories and older people don't know how to sift through all of this and good people fall for this because they don't know what to believe or not.Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_60431014_old-woman-hand-using-the-mouse-of-a-computer.html?vti=lob82k4f0cge2jk3qc-2-1
