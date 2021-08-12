Streaming issues? Report here
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died' Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message. 12 August 2021 4:31 PM
Brrr winter temps are plummeting. What is ethical firewood and where to find it? Pippa Hudson talks to Izak van der Merwe, a Forests and Woodlands Specialist at DAFF about what we should using in our fireplaces. 12 August 2021 2:24 PM
10 top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 August 2021 1:35 PM
Does Constitution allow for election delay? 'We're in a Catch-22 situation' Rebecca Sibanda talks to Refilwe Moloto about the IEC impending ConCourt application and Casac and DA response. 12 August 2021 11:07 AM
Political analyst lists what Ramaphosa has done to clean up corruption Dr Oscar van Heerden tells Refilwe Moloto that there is a very clear track record where the President has begun to put his foot do... 12 August 2021 9:25 AM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
Unions take Greyhound to court to prevent it from selling its buses Africa Melane interviews Nontembeko Luzipo, Spokesperson at the Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union. 12 August 2021 10:25 AM
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
3 money mistakes to avoid for a comfortable retirement Pippa Hudson chats to Himal Parbhoo who is the CEO of Cash Investments at FNB about how to plan for retirement properly. 12 August 2021 3:23 PM
VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 12 August 2021 11:24 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer. 12 August 2021 10:57 AM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died'

12 August 2021 4:31 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Covid-19 vaccination
anti-vaxxers
anti-vaccination

Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message.
  • Journalist describes her angry at a WhatsApp voice note she believes convinced her 71-year-old mother not to have Covid-19 vaccination
  • Anena Burger's mother contracted Covid-19 and died
  • Burger says the WhatsApp note was by a woman who goes by a number of pseudonyms including that of Debora De Rigter a self-styled prophet intent on 'saving the boer people'
Image: © thodonal/123rf.com

Journalist Anena Berger tells John Maytham how her 71-year-old mother had received a 14-minute long voice note on WhatsApp.

The voice note is described by News24 journalists as 'a frightening tale of the supposed dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine in Afrikaans, interspersing her talk with easily rebuttable inaccuracies.'

She says her family are realists and understands that even if her mom had been vaccinated she may have got sick. However, she believes the voice note was a pivotal factor in her mother's decision not to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

The problem that we have with this whole situation of this misinformation and conspiracy theories is that it is especially our elderly people who are affected by it and who start to doubt because of misinformation being spread.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

Burger believes elderly people are then more susceptible to this kind of misinformation and make choices based on the doubts they may already have.

This is what is really harmful and is why I am really angry.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

The WhatsApp note was not the only piece of misinformation her mother received she says.

But this WhatsApp voice note was the cherry on the cake that was the direct influence for her decision.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

What was in the voice note?

Burger says the woman in the voice note goes by the psydononym Debora De Richter.

She sees herself as a prophet who is going to come and save the boer people or the people of South Africa by trying to not take the vaccination- because the vaccination contains a remote-kill trigger you know.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

This woman quotes 'doctors' but Burger says upon checking up, 99% of the doctors she mentions are not registered on any reputable medical board.

The family tried to offer counterarguments but to no avail.

The voice note was issued on 25 June by this woman whose real name is Zunata du Preez - she goes under several surnames - under the name Debora De Richter. On 26 June my mother sent this voice note to me. As a journalist we receive these kinds of notes 6 or 7 times a day.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

She says as journalists, they receive these kinds of messages six or seven times a day and usually ignore them.

But when my mother sent this one I thought let me listen and then I started to get worried...and started looking into it.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

Burger found out who the woman was but by then her mother was too sick and it was too late.

I found other forums this woman communicates on and they are these real right-wing extremist prophets she writes about.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

She brought this to her father's attention and he realised what had transpired.

I could feel how he went ice-cold with shock as he realised they had fallen for a lot of nonsense.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

Why would Anena Burger's mother, a well-read woman of the world, be taken in by this asks John?

I have sat and thought about this and started to realise that my peer group grew up in an age of technology...which evolved into the internet so to us this is not something new. Those over 65s did not grow up with that...and now come into this very fast-evolving technology and social media.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

It is a storm of information coming at them.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24

Fake media organisations...cook up these theories and older people don't know how to sift through all of this and good people fall for this because they don't know what to believe or not.

Anena Burger, Journalist - Netwerk24



