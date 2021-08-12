Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday
Lerato Moipone Molapo is a South African singer, songwriter, and actress.
She is a multi-platinum selling and an 11-times South African Music Award-winning Afro-Soul vocalist.
Her music is described as a fusion of soul, funk, with elements of jazz, and African influences.
This coming Sunday at 10am Lira will share her favourite 80s and 90s selection of music with you the CapeTalk listeners.
