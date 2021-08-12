Streaming issues? Report here
Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde

12 August 2021 5:35 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Premier Alan Winde
Covid-19 update

Premier Alan Winde gives John Maytham the latest update on Covid-19 infections and the state of the province.
  • Premier Winde says Covid cases in the province are plateauing
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde rolled up his sleeve for his first dose of the Pfizer jab on Saturday, 31 July 2021. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN.

We only know we are past the peak when the numbers really start to come down.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

However, across the regions of the province the growth rate has come down he says.

Definitely, we are not seeing an increase in numbers but we are also not seeing a drop in numbers.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says he prefers to use hospitalisations of Covid-19 cases as the measure.

We are still on 3,665. But it has been flat. We are sitting on 72% of our government hospital beds taken up by Covid-19 - 2000 Covid beds. The rest are taken up in the private sector.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says the number of around 3,600 hospital cases has been very constant over the last two weeks and hopes it will start to come down.

We're in the peak and we'll start to see the numbers coming down after this.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

South Africa is approaching nine million vaccinations against Covid-19.

6.1% of the population or about 3.6 million people are fully vaccinated.

Western Cape is on 1.3 million vaccinations so far.

Winde says vaccine delivery to the province is confirmed.

Now I need to make sure I exceed the next range of targets of 150,000 and then to 200,000 a week in the next two weeks.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

It means we can now open up all of our vaccine sites, about 200 state sites and 123 private sector sites across the province.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says the Overberg is doing very well in the registration process.

RELATED: Overberg leads the rest of South Africa in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines

RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam




