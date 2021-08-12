Streaming issues? Report here
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'

12 August 2021 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous
small business
entrepreneurs
side hustle
business success
starting a side hustle
success triggers
hard work and luck

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.

Does hard work guarantee your success as an entrepreneur?

And what role does luck play?

"When I was growing up you were told: hard work and a bit of luck and boom! success is guaranteed" says Bruce Whitfield.

That does not hold true anymore says entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous.

He explains why he's trying to dispel the narrative that the only two ingredients you need are hard work and luck.

I think there are enough people building enough things in enough places, that hard work and luck are not differentiators.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

I define my first ten years as an entrepreneur by my inability to pick the right things, saying yes to everything and working on the wrong projects.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Haralambous suggests there is a third variable you need to pay attention to: your own success triggers.

"Do you want to be happy, safe and secure, and have a ton of money? Cool. But what if you have two of those three, then you're working on the wrong thing."

If you do the hard work and you're consistent enough luck will kick in, timing will happen... but if you're working on the wrong thing for ten years, the luck won't matter.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

It's the combination of hard work, luck and working on the right thing that ends you up in a successful position.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Listen to the serial entrepreneur's insights below (skip to 7:57):




