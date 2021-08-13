Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'





Children are not getting sicker with Covid-19 than before, but they can pass it on

Symptoms present like those of a mere common cold, and false-negative results when testing is common

Socialising outdoors is preferable right now

Some doctors in Cape Town are concerned about the rate of Covid-19 infections in children and teens, and also about the way guidelines are being misinterpreted.

There is still much community spread of Covid-19, among all age groups.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dr Karen van Kets, one of the general practitioners who have expressed concern.

Van Kets says children infected with Covid-19 often present symptoms indistinguishable from a common cold.

The danger is that they then pass it on to older people who are far more at risk.

Van Kets recommends socialising outside while we wait for the third wave of Covid-19 to pass.

It’s not that reopened schools are worrying us. We are so pleased that children are able to go to school and do the things they need to do. They need to learn. They need to be with their friends. They need to play sport. Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner

… people are being a bit more relaxed about who they see, when they see them, and how they see them. This has resulted in increased numbers across the board in Cape Town. Every age group has had more people infected… Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner

We’ve definitely noticed in our practices, across Cape Town, children, teens, and babies as well… testing positive for Covid… Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner

Children are not getting sicker than in the previous wave. We are not admitting proportionately more children. They’re having a mild illness that looks like a cold… this is how the virus is passed on… Children do well with this, but they can pass it on… Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner

Children are not getting sicker, just more children are getting sick… They falsely test negative more often than adults do… Start your 10-day quarantine from the last day of exposure… Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner

It’s pretty much impossible [to tell the difference between Covid-19 and a common cold in children]. It looks just like a cold… That’s where testing is important… Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner