Prison time for maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist
- Maintenance activist Felicity Guest says it is a positive precedent but the system is still far too time-consuming and costly for mothers
- She says it is shocking that this case has dragged on for ten years in the courts
In a judgment handed down this week, businessman Andre Potgieter lost his appeal against a prison sentence for failing to pay maintenance for his ex-wife and one child an amount of more than R1.2 million rand.
His former wife Louise Nel said that Potgieter claimed had gone out of his way to financially and psychologically abuse her and their two sons.
The Gauteng High Court ruled that he must hand himself in to the Krugersdorp Correctional Services facility within five days.
Lester speaks to Felicity Guest Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa about this landmark case.
It does set a precedent which is good news but we have to look at the practicalities which is that this case has been going on for 10 years.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
So practically this case dragged on for years and was extremely costly, she notes.
If we look at the magnitude of women who are not getting financial support - nearly 70% of children are growing up without financial support - how do these mothers get access to justice and how do we get justice swiftly?Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Guest says this time-consuming process has impacted negatively on his former wife and his children.
In all of this time, he has the system to also carry on the psychological and financial abuse.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
She explains there is a separate criminal and civil case in this instance. While he has to serve a prison sentence for not paying maintenance, a civil claim can still be brought against him to pay the outstanding money owed.
However, she explains, the magistrate issued an attachment order to seize those assets but Potgieter appealed that as well.
The interesting thing with maintenance issues is that it can be turned into an inquiry at any stage.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
In the criminal process, on the recommendation of a magistrate or maintenance officer, the matter can be sent back to an inquiry which is a civil route she explains.
They will only go the criminal route if they have a 99.9% chance of succeeding because of the lack of resources. They actually don't want to criminalise defaulters so they keep sending cases back to civil...so we just go around and around.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
She says it is not simple as criminalising a parent is not always in the best interest of the children and has a psychological impact too.
That is the silent part that is not spoken about in the corridors of justice.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
In this particular case, having dragged on for ten years, both children are now over the age of 21, but it is the mother who pursues the arrears, not the children she explains.
Guest believes it takes political will to improve the situation in general, and she says that appears lacking.
She says South Africa has a good Maintenance Act but there is no political will to interpret it and implement it properly in the courts
There is nothing wrong with our maintenance act so we have to ask the question - why is it being interpreted selectively and why is it therefore not being enforced. There needs to be policy, directives, and training.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
You will be amazed at the level of incompetence and understanding of just about every single court in this country. So they don't even interpret it properly.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
