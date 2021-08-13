Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

13 August 2021 11:13 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Carl Lewis
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Bet.co.za
Betway South Africa
sponsorships

Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.

  • The Springboks just won the series against the British and Irish Lions. They are the World Champions, the Rugby Championship Champions, and the number one ranked team in the world

  • Sponsors are taking note, and clamouring to throw money at the Boks

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

RELATED: Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

Winning sure does bring home the bacon.

The World Champion Springboks are racking up the sponsorships.

Their latest signing is a three-year deal with Betway South Africa.

“The Springboks are undoubtedly South Africa’s most successful national sports team,” said Betway South Africa Marketing Manager David Rachidi.

The Springboks will display Betway’s logo on their shorts from this Saturday when they clash with Argentina in their first title-defending match of the 2021 Rugby Championship.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za (scroll up to listen).

They’ve just announced this week a plethora of new sponsors. They announced one this morning, an energy drink brand. Earlier in the week, they did a fitness recovery brand, a betting company, and a water company…

Carl Lewis, Head of Content - bet.co.za

The Springboks is a great brand because they’re winning… The Springboks have been a shining light… There’s a lot of substance to the team… Every South African can see themselves in that team… The sponsors are flying in…

Carl Lewis, Head of Content - bet.co.za



