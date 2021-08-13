'No shortage of vaccines – the problem now is demand'





The Western Cape remains the epicentre of Covid-19 in South Africa, having taken over from Gauteng recently

The government aims to vaccinate an additional 28 million by the year-end

There are sufficient vaccine stocks, but demand is starting to fall

South Africa recorded 14 271 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and 473 deaths.

The test positivity rate stands at 22.5%.

Just over 3700 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Western Cape, currently the country’s epicentre.

Almost 9.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given.

There are now four million fully vaccinated people, about 7% of the population.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque reported on the Health Department's weekly update on Covid-19 and the vaccination rollout.

The Western Cape is now in the thick of it… Gauteng is getting some breaks... But South Africa is not in any position to lower lockdown restrictions… The wave is still with us… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

… 28 million people have to be vaccinated by the end of the year if the government wants to stick to its target… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

What Limpopo is doing right; they’re going into villages… literally taking the jabs to the people… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

There is no shortage of vaccines. There is a demand problem… That 35-49 age group started enthusiastically, but showing a decline now, mostly among men… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News