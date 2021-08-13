'No shortage of vaccines – the problem now is demand'
-
The Western Cape remains the epicentre of Covid-19 in South Africa, having taken over from Gauteng recently
-
The government aims to vaccinate an additional 28 million by the year-end
-
There are sufficient vaccine stocks, but demand is starting to fall
South Africa recorded 14 271 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and 473 deaths.
The test positivity rate stands at 22.5%.
Just over 3700 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Western Cape, currently the country’s epicentre.
Almost 9.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given.
There are now four million fully vaccinated people, about 7% of the population.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque, who reported on the Health Department’s weekly update on Covid-19 and the vaccination rollout (scroll up to listen).
The Western Cape is now in the thick of it… Gauteng is getting some breaks... But South Africa is not in any position to lower lockdown restrictions… The wave is still with us…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
… 28 million people have to be vaccinated by the end of the year if the government wants to stick to its target…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
What Limpopo is doing right; they’re going into villages… literally taking the jabs to the people…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
There is no shortage of vaccines. There is a demand problem… That 35-49 age group started enthusiastically, but showing a decline now, mostly among men…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Most people get mild side effects… fever, headache…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_169540965_covid-19-coronavirus-vaccination-campaign-in-a-clinic-people-getting-vaccinated-from-doctor-and-nurs.html?vti=nx1h70uo4b4vrw3eau-1-4
More from Local
Should petrol stations be allowed to sell alcohol?
Mandy Wiener interviews Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA.Read More
Here are the cold fronts hitting South Africa over next few days
Mandy Winer chats to South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 numbers continue to peak
WCHD Head Keith Cloete updates Mandy Wiener on Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape.Read More
Prison time for maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist
Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week.Read More
Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand
'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green).Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More
Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde
Premier Alan Winde gives John Maytham the latest update on Covid-19 infections and the state of the province.Read More
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died'
Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message.Read More