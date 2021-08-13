Western Cape Covid-19 numbers continue to peak
RELATED: Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde
We are just over 40,000 active cases this morning. We have peaked at about 46,000 but currently at 40,000.Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department
We are in the peak. We have not started decreasing yet. But there are signs we have plateaued and are at the peak.Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department
Reports indicate that some areas of Cape Town such as Kilipfontein and Mitchells Plan, Tygerberg and the Northern Metro have had high infection rates.
We anticipated that we would have lower numbers than the second wave but from what we have seen it has actually gone higher than the second wave in some areas.Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department
It is an indication of two things - we had generally seen about two weeks ago with the coinciding of going from level 4 to level 3 combined with slower testing during taxi violence...so in certain areas, there were higher peaks. And similar patterns are seen on Garden Route and on the West Coast.Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department
Daily hospital admissions are holding steady with currently just over 3000 people admitted in hospital. 2000 are in public sector beds and over 1000 in private sector beds.Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department
The public sector has planned capacity for 2,600 Covid beds during the third wave, he says.
The pressure is mainly in the critical care, in the high care and ICU.
Regarding oxygen, just over 70,000 tons are being used in the province which remains within the limit is 75,000 tons a day.
RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/khayelitsha.html
More from Local
Should petrol stations be allowed to sell alcohol?
Mandy Wiener interviews Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA.Read More
Here are the cold fronts hitting South Africa over next few days
Mandy Winer chats to South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
'No shortage of vaccines – the problem now is demand'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Prison time for maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist
Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week.Read More
Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand
'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green).Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More
Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde
Premier Alan Winde gives John Maytham the latest update on Covid-19 infections and the state of the province.Read More
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died'
Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message.Read More