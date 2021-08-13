Western Cape Covid-19 numbers continue to peak





We are just over 40,000 active cases this morning. We have peaked at about 46,000 but currently at 40,000. Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department

We are in the peak. We have not started decreasing yet. But there are signs we have plateaued and are at the peak. Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department

Reports indicate that some areas of Cape Town such as Kilipfontein and Mitchells Plan, Tygerberg and the Northern Metro have had high infection rates.

We anticipated that we would have lower numbers than the second wave but from what we have seen it has actually gone higher than the second wave in some areas. Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department

It is an indication of two things - we had generally seen about two weeks ago with the coinciding of going from level 4 to level 3 combined with slower testing during taxi violence...so in certain areas, there were higher peaks. And similar patterns are seen on Garden Route and on the West Coast. Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department

Daily hospital admissions are holding steady with currently just over 3000 people admitted in hospital. 2000 are in public sector beds and over 1000 in private sector beds. Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Health Department

The public sector has planned capacity for 2,600 Covid beds during the third wave, he says.

The pressure is mainly in the critical care, in the high care and ICU.

Regarding oxygen, just over 70,000 tons are being used in the province which remains within the limit is 75,000 tons a day.

