10% off purchases at Game – if you’re vaccinated





Game is offering 10% off purchases (capped at R10 000) to all shoppers who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 and can show their vaccination card and ID document as proof.

The special runs every Wednesday from 18 August until 15 September.

Vaccinated? Head to Game on Wednesday, and get 10% off. © oneinchpunch/123rf.com

For more detail read “Show proof of vaccination and Game will give you a 10% discount” – Business Insider South Africa

The news comes as South Africa’s vaccine rollout seems to be losing steam.

There is no shortage of vaccines but demand, especially among men, is falling.

Earlier in the month, Wimpy announced it is giving free coffee to vaccinated customers.