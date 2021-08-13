Here are the cold fronts hitting South Africa over next few days





We had this cold front move through the Western Cape. That has moved away now east of the country. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services

Then we have got that second [cold front]. That is what is really starting to build up over the western interior. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services

The second system is a cut-off low which is an intense weather system she explains.

It is busy building up over the western parts of the country - more of the eastern half of the Northern Cape - the western and central interior. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services

It is quite a deep system and will result in quite a bit of shower in the eastern half of the country - so in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and even Free State. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services

This will also bring snowfall as the freezing levels will drop, she adds.

We already have reports of snowfalls occurring in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as that western part of KZN - and will continue tomorrow. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services

This will continue into Saturday she says.

After the weekend the cut-off low moves away and there will be rapid clearance.

There could be another cold snap at the end of August, even into September. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/Qc15xlcXxM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 13, 2021

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/rP7jXvBLKy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 13, 2021

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/lcIlUfYBPO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 13, 2021