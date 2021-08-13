Should petrol stations be allowed to sell alcohol?





Certain BP and Pick n Pay Express stores have been licensed to sell wine

Allowing alcohol sales at filling stations will lead to increased levels of drinking and driving, according to the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Stop awarding licences to sell alcohol at petrol stations, asks the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa SA).

Authorities issued licenses in June, allowing BP and Pick n Pay Express to sell wine, the first such license in the country.

About 52% of fatally injured drivers in South Africa have alcohol levels above 0.05, according to Charles Parry of the SA Medical Research Council’s alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit.

"Will this also lead to petrol stations on our national highways [selling alcohol] or is this only petrol stations in our urban areas?” asked Parry.

“I think it's a problem with both. Will it lead to alcohol being sold later in the evening for off-consumption? Is it a slippery slope?"

The government itself has concerns around this issue… The Liquor Amendment Bill… specifically forbids the awarding of licenses to petrol station premises… Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Allowing petrol stations to sell alcohol can impact levels of drinking and driving… Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance