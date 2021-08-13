A Satanist and the Devilsdorp producer discuss the Showmax smash hit





Devilsdorp is a Showmax blockbuster crime documentary that tells the horrific story of the Krugersdorp Killings.

Eleven people died in a spate of murders between 2012 and 2016.

© Roberto Atzeni/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Devilsdorp producer Kristen Broberg and Nicole Engelbrecht, Creator and writer at the True Crime South Africa Podcast (scroll up to listen).

Kiewit also interviewed Riaan Swiegelaar, cofounder of the South African Satanic Church.