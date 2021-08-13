Infectious diseases specialist reviews 3 new Covid treatments WHO is testing

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Should petrol stations be allowed to sell alcohol? Mandy Wiener interviews Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA. 13 August 2021 2:16 PM
Here are the cold fronts hitting South Africa over next few days Mandy Winer chats to South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 13 August 2021 1:57 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 numbers continue to peak WCHD Head Keith Cloete updates Mandy Wiener on Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape. 13 August 2021 1:27 PM
View all Local
Prison time for maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week. 13 August 2021 11:25 AM
Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde gives John Maytham the latest update on Covid-19 infections and the state of the province. 12 August 2021 5:35 PM
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died' Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message. 12 August 2021 4:31 PM
View all Politics
10% off purchases at Game – if you’re vaccinated Game is offering a 10% discount every Wednesday to shoppers who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19. 13 August 2021 1:13 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative' Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 13 August 2021 9:02 AM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
A Satanist and the Devilsdorp producer discuss the Showmax smash hit Lester Kiewit interviews Devilsdorp producer Nicole Engelbrecht and Riaan Swiegelaar, founder of the South African Satanic Church. 13 August 2021 3:29 PM
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Infectious diseases specialist reviews 3 new Covid treatments WHO is testing John Maytham talks to Dr Jeremy Nel, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at Wits. 13 August 2021 4:51 PM
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer. 12 August 2021 10:57 AM
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
View all Africa
Should petrol stations be allowed to sell alcohol? Mandy Wiener interviews Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA. 13 August 2021 2:16 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Infectious diseases specialist reviews 3 new Covid treatments WHO is testing

13 August 2021 4:51 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
#Covid19

John Maytham talks to Dr Jeremy Nel, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at Wits.
  • WHO is rolling out testing on its Solidarity platform encompassing over 40 countries for three existing treatments on severe Covid-19
  • Covid-19 cases that require hospitalisation see an overactive immune system which causes severe inflammation and can lead to death
  • Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr Jeremy Nel says steroids still remain the best treatment for modulating the immune system to reduce inflammation
Image: © uspmen /123rf.com

The WHO will begin testing three drugs currently used to treat other diseases to see if they can be used as treatments for COVID.

The drugs under trial include Artesunate, used in treatment for severe malaria; Imatinib, a cancer drug & Infliximab, a treatment for immune system disorders such as Crohn’s disease.

They have all been used for other things which is an advantage as there is already a production line and they are fairly known quantities in terms of side effects.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

Most of these work by decreasing the amount of inflammation which works for severe disease.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

These could help for severe Covid-19 disease he explains, once patients have had to be hospitalised.

The dominant problem then is an overactive immune system and so changing it with steroids and other drugs may be able to reduce the amount of death and suffering.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

He says the WHO selects drugs to test which have very plausible mechanisms.

They know in lab studies that these seem to work against Covid already and in most cases, they have been tried in small numbers of people with promising results but it is not established to work in the real world yet hence these trials.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

Nel says optimistically the trials on the WHO Solidarity platform encompasses over 40 countries and should take six months to a year.

In general, the drugs used successfully for severe Covid in hospitalised cases target the immune system he notes.

Steroids are still the most successful of all and reduce mortality by a big chunk by modulating the immune response to reduce inflammation.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

And the Ivermectin question?

Ivermectin, as new trials come in, it still does not look like it is doing anything at all I am afraid which is a pity but it is what we said based on some of the early trials.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University



13 August 2021 4:51 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
#Covid19

More from World

Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain

12 August 2021 10:57 AM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher

11 August 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries

4 August 2021 10:01 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout

3 August 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes

3 August 2021 9:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?

3 August 2021 5:30 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV

2 August 2021 2:07 PM

John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

30 July 2021 12:21 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

30 July 2021 12:05 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Infectious diseases specialist reviews 3 new Covid treatments WHO is testing

World

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

Sport Business

Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UN raises alarm on 'mass rape' in southeast DR Congo

13 August 2021 5:48 PM

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

13 August 2021 5:36 PM

Sanco Youth Congress demands apology for Jacob Zuma's incarceration

13 August 2021 5:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA