The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021

13 August 2021 5:09 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books

Listen to John's three book picks for the week.
  • Thriller: Sixteen Horses by Greg Buchanan
  • Fiction: Songbirds by Christy Lefteri
  • Non-Fiction: The Book Collectors of Daraya by Delphine Minoui




















