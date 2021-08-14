3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend





Weekend Freedom Farmers Market

Khoisan Language History Hike

Takura Terry live at the Bay Harbour Market

1. The Freedom Weekend Farmer's Market in Paarl - Bring the whole family and make the most of the sunshine. There is live music, pony rides, painting classes, enclosed play areas for kids and wonderful food stalls including vetkoek, sushi, ribs, and for the sweet tooth, waffles, ice-cream, fudge, and brittles. Indoor stores sell jewelry, clothing, and much more.

There is plenty of space to move around and Covid regulations are in place and the sun is out, says organiser Tanya Durr.

Where? The market is situated on the R301 between Boschenmeer and Paarl Valley on the Wemmershoek Road. When? Saturday 14 August and Sunday 15 August and gates open at 10am.

For more click on the Freedom Weekend Farmer's Market Facebook page

2. Khoisan History Language Hike

There's still time to sign up for a hike with a difference happening in Tokai on this Saturday morning.

If you're looking to brush up on some local culture and history why not join Khoi San chief Bradley van Sitters, on a guided hike starting at the Tokai arboretum.

Chief Bradley joins Sara-Jayne on the line to talk about this hike with a difference and what people can expect if they head out today.

The hike goes through Tokai Forest to Elephant's Eye. Meet at the Tokai Arboretum.

The hike will be lead by a qualified adventure mountain guide with level 3 first aid. For bookings and more information contact 0624054009 or email hilltopmove@gmail.com

When: The hike starts on 14 August at 8am.

Cost: R200 per person

3. Takura Terry plays live at The Bay Harbour Market

Where: The Bay Harbour Market, Hout Bay

When: Takura plays on Saturday 14 August at 1pm.

Get down to the market and catch his Afro and folk sounds. You can hear Takura at more gigs in Hermanus and other venues.

Find out more on his website here