Medical evidence shows Covid jab during pregnancy, breastfeeding is safe - GP





Local GP Dr Natalie Clarke encourages pregnant women to have the Covid-19 vaccination

Global medical evidence shows the jab is safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding

Covid-19 has been shown to be more serious in pregnant women and the vaccination will bring a sense of security and enable interaction with family she says

A concerned mum messaged Dr Natalie Clarke asking what the impact on her pregnant daughter would be should she have the Covid-19 vaccination and the risks of not having it.

The listener explains she, her husband, and her son-in-law have all been vaccinated but her daughter who is five months pregnant refuses.

Dr Clarke says she understands that this is a concern about using medications during pregnancy but says it is unwarranted.

The most important thing to remember is that there has been lots of international evidence to show that the use of the Covid vaccination in pregnancy and breastfeeding women is safe. Dr Natalie Clarke, GP and aesthetic practitioner - Claremont in Cape Town

It is such a special, precious time and the concern is what if I do something that could negatively impact myself or my baby - but really, speaking to the gynaecologists I work with, and GPs, this is something we talk about a lot, and having the vaccination is something we are really advocating. Dr Natalie Clarke, GP and aesthetic practitioner - Claremont in Cape Town

We are really advocating and encouraging our pregnant women to follow through with, with the reassurance that being vaccinated against Covid against for yourself during pregnancy really does protect you from the infection which we know is more severe in pregnant women.. Dr Natalie Clarke, GP and aesthetic practitioner - Claremont in Cape Town

She says Covid is being seen in babies younger than six months old and the vaccination will certainly protect women from potentially infecting a brand new infant.