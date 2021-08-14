Medical evidence shows Covid jab during pregnancy, breastfeeding is safe - GP
- Local GP Dr Natalie Clarke encourages pregnant women to have the Covid-19 vaccination
- Global medical evidence shows the jab is safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding
- Covid-19 has been shown to be more serious in pregnant women and the vaccination will bring a sense of security and enable interaction with family she says
A concerned mum messaged Dr Natalie Clarke asking what the impact on her pregnant daughter would be should she have the Covid-19 vaccination and the risks of not having it.
The listener explains she, her husband, and her son-in-law have all been vaccinated but her daughter who is five months pregnant refuses.
Dr Clarke says she understands that this is a concern about using medications during pregnancy but says it is unwarranted.
The most important thing to remember is that there has been lots of international evidence to show that the use of the Covid vaccination in pregnancy and breastfeeding women is safe.Dr Natalie Clarke, GP and aesthetic practitioner - Claremont in Cape Town
It is such a special, precious time and the concern is what if I do something that could negatively impact myself or my baby - but really, speaking to the gynaecologists I work with, and GPs, this is something we talk about a lot, and having the vaccination is something we are really advocating.Dr Natalie Clarke, GP and aesthetic practitioner - Claremont in Cape Town
We are really advocating and encouraging our pregnant women to follow through with, with the reassurance that being vaccinated against Covid against for yourself during pregnancy really does protect you from the infection which we know is more severe in pregnant women..Dr Natalie Clarke, GP and aesthetic practitioner - Claremont in Cape Town
She says Covid is being seen in babies younger than six months old and the vaccination will certainly protect women from potentially infecting a brand new infant.
It just does change the way that one can interact with friends and family.Dr Natalie Clarke, GP and aesthetic practitioner - Claremont in Cape Town
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos1912/milkos191201589/134768480-relaxed-african-couple-watching-baby-ultrasound-photo-lying-in-bed-at-home-free-space.jpg
More from Lifestyle
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.Read More
Princess Sarah Culberson 'I discovered my biological family was African royalty'
Sara-Jayne King talks to Sarah Culberson about her incredible discovery of finding her birth parents.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021
Listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Here are the cold fronts hitting South Africa over next few days
Mandy Winer chats to South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
10% off purchases at Game – if you’re vaccinated
Game is offering a 10% discount every Wednesday to shoppers who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19.Read More
Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More