Princess Sarah Culberson 'I discovered my biological family was African royalty'

14 August 2021 8:23 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
adoptees
Princess Sarah Culberson

Sara-Jayne King talks to Sarah Culberson about her incredible discovery of finding her birth parents.
  • West Virginian born and raised, Sarah Culberson's journey into her past led to a remarkable discovery
  • She found out she was the biological daughter of African royalty and travelled to West Africa to meet her family

She was born Esther Elizabeth Kposowa in West Virginia in the US, to a white American mother and a Sierra Leonean father.

At just a few weeks old she was put into foster care and when she was a little of a year old was adopted by Jim and Judy Culberson, a white couple from West Virginia. Sarah as she had been renamed, grew up not knowing anything about her birth parents.

But in 2004, she decided she wanted to know where she came from and hired a private investigator to find her biological parents. Her birth mother, she discovered had died 12 years previously, but what she discovered about her biological father and his family is like something out of a movie.

He said, Sarah, we are so happy you have been found. Do you know who you are? You are part of a royal family. Your great grandfather was a paramount chief...you can be chief someday. You are a princess in this country.

Sarah Culberson

Sarah talks to Sara-Jayne and describes how her biological father had come over from Sierra Leone to the United States to attend college.

He met my birth mother and they spent the summer together and had a wonderful time. Then my father went back to college in Salem, West Virginia, and my birth mother was in Morgantown.

Sarah Culberson

The two tried to work things out with the long distance between them but after 9 months her mom was finding it hard and they decided to place their baby girl for adoption.

They talked about it and decided that was what would be best.

Sarah Culberson

She ended up with the Culbersons and says the university town of Morgantown was more diverse than the rest of West Virginia.

But in the neighbouring area, there were very few other people of colour.

Sarah Culberson

But I had such extraordinary parents who were so checked in, and they are both educators - it was pretty extraordinary growing up but I was dealing with my identity.

Sarah Culberson

She says now she works with adopted children.

One of the things an adoptive therapist shared with us is that adoptive kids often become overachievers or completely act out.

Sarah Culberson

She describes how adoptions were closed adoptions when she was young and her adoptive parents were not given the information about her birth parents. However, Mrs Culberson accidentally saw papers that day and wrote down the names which later would help Sarah on her journey to find out more about her origins.

They knew I was part of some kind of royalty so that seed was sown.

Sarah Culberson

My family was so supportive of my journey. I told my parents no one will ever replace you, you are my heart. I just want to know more about myself.

Sarah Culberson

Sarah made her journey to West Africa for answers and had a wonderful experience meeting her birth family.




