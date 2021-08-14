SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling'
- Director Liesl Tommy says music and lyrics were the seed that began her love for storytelling
In the second of our special Women's Month series of profile interviews on Weekend Breakfast, we're meeting Liesl Tommy, the South African director who this week celebrated the star-studded US premiere of her first feature film, the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, says Sara-Jayne King.
Sara-Jayne caught up with Liesl last month when she was in town to promote the movie which opened in South African cinemas last night.
Where did Tommy's love for telling stories start?
For me, it was really music that was the beginning of storytelling. I grew up in a house where there was always music whether it was on the record player or people singing.Liesl Tommy, Film Director
She says listening to song lyrics stories always gripped her imagination.
My dad sang me to sleep every night - and it lead me to visualising stories.Liesl Tommy, Film Director
