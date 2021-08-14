SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Here are the cold fronts hitting South Africa over next few days Mandy Winer chats to South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 13 August 2021 1:57 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 numbers continue to peak WCHD Head Keith Cloete updates Mandy Wiener on Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape. 13 August 2021 1:27 PM
'No shortage of vaccines – the problem now is demand' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 13 August 2021 12:31 PM
Prison time for maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week. 13 August 2021 11:25 AM
Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde gives John Maytham the latest update on Covid-19 infections and the state of the province. 12 August 2021 5:35 PM
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died' Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message. 12 August 2021 4:31 PM
10% off purchases at Game – if you’re vaccinated Game is offering a 10% discount every Wednesday to shoppers who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19. 13 August 2021 1:13 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Princess Sarah Culberson 'I discovered my biological family was African royalty' Sara-Jayne King talks to Sarah Culberson about her incredible discovery of finding her birth parents. 14 August 2021 8:23 AM
Medical evidence shows Covid jab during pregnancy, breastfeeding is safe - GP Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town GP and aesthetic practitioner Dr Natalie Clarke to answer listeners' medical questions. 14 August 2021 7:59 AM
Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative' Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 13 August 2021 9:02 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
Infectious diseases specialist reviews 3 new Covid treatments WHO is testing John Maytham talks to Dr Jeremy Nel, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at Wits. 13 August 2021 4:51 PM
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer. 12 August 2021 10:57 AM
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
Should petrol stations be allowed to sell alcohol? Mandy Wiener interviews Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA. 13 August 2021 2:16 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling'

14 August 2021 10:34 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Film
Liesl Tommy
Respect

Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.
  • Director Liesl Tommy says music and lyrics were the seed that began her love for storytelling

In the second of our special Women's Month series of profile interviews on Weekend Breakfast, we're meeting Liesl Tommy, the South African director who this week celebrated the star-studded US premiere of her first feature film, the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, says Sara-Jayne King.

Sara-Jayne caught up with Liesl last month when she was in town to promote the movie which opened in South African cinemas last night.

Where did Tommy's love for telling stories start?

For me, it was really music that was the beginning of storytelling. I grew up in a house where there was always music whether it was on the record player or people singing.

Liesl Tommy, Film Director

She says listening to song lyrics stories always gripped her imagination.

My dad sang me to sleep every night - and it lead me to visualising stories.

Liesl Tommy, Film Director



3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

14 August 2021 7:25 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend.

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021

13 August 2021 5:09 PM

Listen to John's three book picks for the week.

A Satanist and the Devilsdorp producer discuss the Showmax smash hit

13 August 2021 3:29 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Devilsdorp producer Nicole Engelbrecht and Riaan Swiegelaar, founder of the South African Satanic Church.

Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday

12 August 2021 5:12 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain

12 August 2021 10:57 AM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer.

Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together

8 August 2021 2:07 PM

Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.

Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents

7 August 2021 10:05 AM

Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen.

Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend

7 August 2021 7:56 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape

6 August 2021 3:04 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”.

3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

6 August 2021 11:35 AM

Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix).

Princess Sarah Culberson 'I discovered my biological family was African royalty'

14 August 2021 8:23 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to Sarah Culberson about her incredible discovery of finding her birth parents.

Medical evidence shows Covid jab during pregnancy, breastfeeding is safe - GP

14 August 2021 7:59 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town GP and aesthetic practitioner Dr Natalie Clarke to answer listeners' medical questions.

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

14 August 2021 7:25 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend.

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021

13 August 2021 5:09 PM

Listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Here are the cold fronts hitting South Africa over next few days

13 August 2021 1:57 PM

Mandy Winer chats to South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.

10% off purchases at Game – if you’re vaccinated

13 August 2021 1:13 PM

Game is offering a 10% discount every Wednesday to shoppers who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'

13 August 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'

12 August 2021 9:01 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.

Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim

12 August 2021 7:48 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.

Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday

12 August 2021 5:12 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

