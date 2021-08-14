Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Sport

Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence

14 August 2021 7:08 PM
by Ray White
Springboks
Rugby
Rugby Championship
Los Pumas

The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - World champions the Springboks have beaten the Los Pumas 32 -12 in their opening game of the Rugby Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday.

Elton Jantjies put the first points on the board in the second minute with a penalty, but thereafter the game turned into what could be described as aerial chess.

This was later broken by scrumhalf Cobus Reinach who went over in the corner after stealing possession.

Jantjies converted and the home side went into the lead.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez then struck back with a penalty to put the visitors on the board, but winger aphelele fassi then went over in the corner after a well-timed cross kick by Jantjies.

Argentina battled to get into the game in the first half conceding a number of penalties. The half time score saw the Boks up 21-9.

The situation changed slightly for the visitors in the second half with flyhalf Sanchez drawing first blood with a penalty, but the visitors have a lot to think about conceding a number of penalties.

Captain Siya Kolisi left the field in the 53rd minute as the changes began.

The home side then kept up the pressure, building an unassailable lead.

Winger Fassi crossed the line again, but it wasn’t to be as Malcolm Marx was penalised for crawling.

Jaden Hendrikse will be celebrating, scoring a try on his debut in the last moments of the game.

The Boks scored three tries with the pumas failing to cross the line.

This was a far less tense affair when compared to the week before.

However, the Boks will be looking at the two other southern hemisphere teams in the rugby championship.

In the other match of the day, All Blacks scored a record victory over the wallabies 57-22 at Eden Park winning the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

This was a very physical affair, which will give the boks something to think about.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence




