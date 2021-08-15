One-third of Khayelitsha children sexually abused - local group helps them heal
- It is estimated that one in three children will suffer sexual abuse in Khayelitsha by the age of 18
- Nonceba Family Counselling Centre was formed in 1998 to help children heal and offer programmes and support to them
Nonceba Family Counselling in Khayelitsha supports child victims of sexual abuse.
It is estimated that one in three children living in Khayelitsha suffers serious sexual abuse by the age of 18.
Sara-Jayne talks to Nozuko Conjwa a Social Worker Supervisor at Nonceba about the great work they do.
Conjwa explains how the trust was established in 1998 after an outcry in the community at the surge in child sexual abuse cases.
A group of women came together and started to form this organisation. Our main aim was obviously to reduce the levels of abuse particularly child sexual abuse and domestic violence.Nozuko Conjwa, Social Worker Supervisor - Nonceba Family Counselling in Khayelitsha
Nonceba has evolved to running four programmes to help achieve this.
The children we are working with and supporting are the vulnerable children in the community who have been exposed to domestic violence and sexual abuse.Nozuko Conjwa, Social Worker Supervisor - Nonceba Family Counselling in Khayelitsha
She says many of these children are referred to Nonceba by schools and early development centres.
We also have children in our after-care school programme who benefit from the lifeskills programme that we are running.Nozuko Conjwa, Social Worker Supervisor - Nonceba Family Counselling in Khayelitsha
There are also a group of children who live with their parents in the shelter Nonceba runs. she says.
A child that is abused is left with scars and our programme is long-term - we create a safe space for the child to heal using play therapy and other activities. We have an environment created to help the child open up.Nozuko Conjwa, Social Worker Supervisor - Nonceba Family Counselling in Khayelitsha
children struggle at first to open up about sexual abuse.Nozuko Conjwa, Social Worker Supervisor - Nonceba Family Counselling in Khayelitsha
Nonceba also helps children prepare for court should they need to face their abusers.
Each child's development is different and so has an individual plan.Nozuko Conjwa, Social Worker Supervisor - Nonceba Family Counselling in Khayelitsha
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sexual_abuse_black_woman.html
