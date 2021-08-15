ANC wishes Jacob Zuma speedy recovery after surgery
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Sunday it wishes former President Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery after his surgery.
This comes after the Department of Correctional Services announced that Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday and is scheduled to go through others soon.
Zuma was hospitalised two weeks ago for an undisclosed illness and the department said, at the time, that the hospitalisation was made after a routine observation.
The department said Zuma remains in a hospital outside escort correctional centre where he's serving his 15-month jail sentence.
Zuma was sent to jail for contempt of court following his failure to appear at the state capture inquiry.
