Got a SARS letter of demand? Respond ASAP or face having bank account debited





SARS letter of demand is sent when there is a liability on the taxpayer's account following notice of assessment

Should the taxpayer fail to respond to the letter of demand, SARS can rightfully commence with collection measures

SARS has a right to use third-party payment appointments and deduct money from taxpayer's bank account, says expert

© jarretera/123rf.com

Tax season is upon us and in order to keep yourself safe, or for the sake of convenience, you may rely on the SARS’ auto-assessments on the e-Filing platform. This may lead to errors or incorrect assessments that may lead to you getting a letter of demand from SARS. So what do you do when you get this letter of demand?

John chats to Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa.

Typically SARS sends out a letter of demand if there is a liability of the taxpayer's account stemming from a notice of assessment issued which liability has not been settled by the deadline provided in said notice of assessment. Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager - Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa

The letter is not so much reminding you as warning you, notes Baijoo

Should they fail to respond to this letter, either by entering into a payment arrangement, entering a dispute, making the payment, or suspending the liability, then SARS is rightfully allowed to commence with collection measures. Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager - Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa

These collection measures can entail SARS making a third-party appointment.

This means you wake up tomorrow morning and there is R100,000 missing from your bank account lawfully attached by SARS - or it could be that a week down the line the sheriff is at your door to attach your property. Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager - Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa

How often do SARS make mistakes?

Baijoo says it happens infrequently.

The revenue department digs deep and the liability could be anything from R5000 to millions. Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager - Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa

His best advice? Never bury your head in the sand when you receive a letter of demand from SARS. Engage with SARS and make a plan he insists.

There is a benefit in a first-mover advantage and that is if SARS is approached correctly and legally at the outset they are quite amicable to assisting the taxpayer and guiding the taxpayer, and one of the most favourable routes we have seen is what is known as a compromise of tax debt. Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager - Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa

In this instance, you are aware you own the money but you genuinely cannot afford to pay it in a single payment. Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager - Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa

He says they may well be willing to reduce the amount of you pay a portion to settle.

Baijoo does not advise going through the call centre.

You will sit on the phone for three hours and the call centre agent won't have any idea of how to help you. Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager - Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa

The best way to engage SARS on these matters is to strongly engage them legally from the outset. Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager - Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa

Discuss the matter with them but get a legal advisor to assist you.