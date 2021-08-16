Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel

16 August 2021 11:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
international travel
international travel restrictions eased
COVID-19 vaccination passport
covid-19 vaccinations
Vaccination status

John Maytham hears from Capetonian Shaun and the health department's Dr Lesley Bamford explains the rules currently in place.
  • A Cape Town family explains that Qatar would not accept their vaccination card or SMS proof of having Covid-19 vaccines and a job offer in that country has subsequently been withdrawn
  • A number of countries are asking for a digital vaccine certificate of QR code
  • The Department of Health Acting Director Dr Lesley Bamford says there is no consistent system to verify and accept vaccination proof globally and this needs to be rectified
Copyright: toa55 /123rf

Shayn from Kuilsriver tells John how he and his family have been struggling to have their proof of Covid-19 vaccinations accepted in order to travel to Qatar. His wife was meant to have started a two-year employment contract and his daughter begins school there. Due to this situation the job offer has been withdrawn.

We had to go through the ordeal of not having our vaccination card accepted because there is no proof of vaccination so how do they verify it.

Shaun, Caller - Kuilsriver

Shaun says his family was supposed to fly out on 10 August from South Africa to Qatar.

The employment network requires a PCR test first, he explains. Once completed successfully the person has to travel within 72 hours of having the test.

We went for the PCR test and unfortunately, it was a public holiday on the Monday so they couldn't do the test as the labs were closed.

Shaun, Caller - Kuilsriver

For this reason, it took an extra 12 hours and so when the family registered on the job network and 7 hours thereafter were told that the vaccination proof was not accepted, he adds.

We went back to where we had the jab but nobody could help us.

Shaun, Caller - Kuilsriver

What were the reasons given for the refusal?

They said we are not barcoded and they are looking for a QR code.

Shaun, Caller - Kuilsriver

He says this has resulted in his wife's job offer being retracted.

Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director at the National Department of Health, tells John that the vaccination card and screenshots of SMS following vaccinations are acceptable in the majority of cases - but not all.

The challenge we face is that currently different countries have different requirements and we do not have the capacity to track and respond to the requirements of over 300 countries.

Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director - National Department of Health

She says the department has assisted under 35-year-olds who need to travel to vaccinate.

For many countries, the SMS confirmation is considered to be sufficient proof but not all.

There are some countries where this is not considered to be sufficient.

Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director - National Department of Health

We cannot continue in a situation where there is no standardisation across the world so there are discussions going on and that is an important part of reaching some sort of international agreement.

Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director - National Department of Health

Are digital certificates and QR codes the way forward?

We are looking at both of those issues in parallel. We do need to understand what is happening on a global level and there are some discussions around how we may be able to issue a QR certificate. They are complicated discussions because they involve a number of departments across government.

Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director - National Department of Health

The lead department is the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

If you have not received the confirmation SMS, Bamford says to phone the call centre Covid helpline to assist.




