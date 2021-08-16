Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel
- A Cape Town family explains that Qatar would not accept their vaccination card or SMS proof of having Covid-19 vaccines and a job offer in that country has subsequently been withdrawn
- A number of countries are asking for a digital vaccine certificate of QR code
- The Department of Health Acting Director Dr Lesley Bamford says there is no consistent system to verify and accept vaccination proof globally and this needs to be rectified
Shayn from Kuilsriver tells John how he and his family have been struggling to have their proof of Covid-19 vaccinations accepted in order to travel to Qatar. His wife was meant to have started a two-year employment contract and his daughter begins school there. Due to this situation the job offer has been withdrawn.
We had to go through the ordeal of not having our vaccination card accepted because there is no proof of vaccination so how do they verify it.Shaun, Caller - Kuilsriver
Shaun says his family was supposed to fly out on 10 August from South Africa to Qatar.
The employment network requires a PCR test first, he explains. Once completed successfully the person has to travel within 72 hours of having the test.
We went for the PCR test and unfortunately, it was a public holiday on the Monday so they couldn't do the test as the labs were closed.Shaun, Caller - Kuilsriver
For this reason, it took an extra 12 hours and so when the family registered on the job network and 7 hours thereafter were told that the vaccination proof was not accepted, he adds.
We went back to where we had the jab but nobody could help us.Shaun, Caller - Kuilsriver
What were the reasons given for the refusal?
They said we are not barcoded and they are looking for a QR code.Shaun, Caller - Kuilsriver
He says this has resulted in his wife's job offer being retracted.
Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director at the National Department of Health, tells John that the vaccination card and screenshots of SMS following vaccinations are acceptable in the majority of cases - but not all.
The challenge we face is that currently different countries have different requirements and we do not have the capacity to track and respond to the requirements of over 300 countries.Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director - National Department of Health
She says the department has assisted under 35-year-olds who need to travel to vaccinate.
For many countries, the SMS confirmation is considered to be sufficient proof but not all.
There are some countries where this is not considered to be sufficient.Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director - National Department of Health
We cannot continue in a situation where there is no standardisation across the world so there are discussions going on and that is an important part of reaching some sort of international agreement.Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director - National Department of Health
Are digital certificates and QR codes the way forward?
We are looking at both of those issues in parallel. We do need to understand what is happening on a global level and there are some discussions around how we may be able to issue a QR certificate. They are complicated discussions because they involve a number of departments across government.Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director - National Department of Health
The lead department is the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).
If you have not received the confirmation SMS, Bamford says to phone the call centre Covid helpline to assist.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37623503_doctor-showing-an-international-certificate-of-the-vaccination.html
