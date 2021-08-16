Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Local

'Getting vaxxed isn't just about you, we're trying to stop the virus evolving'

16 August 2021 9:38 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
John Maytham speaks to UWC's Dr Carmen Christian about the downward trend in vaccinations since the start of August.

- To date, 9.19 million people in South Africa have received the Covid-19 vaccination

- The Health Department says there has been a downward trend in vaccination numbers since the start of August

Vaccinated against Covid-19. © oneinchpunch/123rf.com

For whatever reason, there are fewer and fewer South Africans seemingly excited about getting vaccinated, what can we do about it, asks CapeTalk's John Maytham?

Current figures put the number of people who've been vaccinated in the country at 9.19 million, representing 6.8% of the population.

But, deputy-director in the Health Department, Dr Nicholas Crisp said on Friday that the country is losing momentum in its vaccination drive, showing a downward trend since the start of August.

I find that there is a lack of understanding about the societal reason for taking the vaccine.

Dr Carmen Christian, Senior lecturer - Department of Economics at University of the Western Cape

There are two fundamental reasons for taking the vaccine explains Dr Christian:

Number one it's for yourself, to save your life.

Dr Carmen Christian, Senior lecturer - Department of Economics at University of the Western Cape

Number two is for society - we want to prevent the evolution of the virus.

Dr Carmen Christian, Senior lecturer - Department of Economics at University of the Western Cape

We need to get as many people vaccinated as possible to stop these mutations in its tracks.

Dr Carmen Christian, Senior lecturer - Department of Economics at University of the Western Cape

Christian says the evidence around the effectiveness of the vaccine is clear:

In the US 99.5% of Covid related deaths are among the unvaccinated.

Dr Carmen Christian, Senior lecturer - Department of Economics at University of the Western Cape

Christian says each mutation of the virus becomes more problematic from both a public health and economic point of view.

RELATED: [WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat

RELATED: The carrot or the stick, what's the best way to encourage people to get the jab?




