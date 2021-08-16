Israel slams Poland over 'anti-Jewish' laws limiting property claims
- Jewish people whose property was stolen by the Nazis during and after World War Two are angry over new legislation relating to their claims to have their property returned.
Israel has criticized news laws introduced by Polish president Andrzej Duda relating to property stolen by the Nazis during World War Two.
The legislation sets a time limit of 30-years limit on challenges to property stolen by the Nazis and then seized the communist regime in Poland
They had a repatriation process whereby you could apply to have those things returned from confiscation.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
If you want to get back something, either, that was seized by the Nazis or by the communists...they've now set a 30-year time limit on it.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Most of these crimes were committed 60-80 years ago, a 30-year time limit is ridiculous.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
In a statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said "Poland today approved - not for the first time - an immoral, anti-Semitic law,".
