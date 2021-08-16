Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Israel slams Poland over 'anti-Jewish' laws limiting property claims

16 August 2021 10:32 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
John Maytham speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- Jewish people whose property was stolen by the Nazis during and after World War Two are angry over new legislation relating to their claims to have their property returned.

- **Click above to listen to the latest edition of The World View with Adam Gilchrist**

Israel has criticized news laws introduced by Polish president Andrzej Duda relating to property stolen by the Nazis during World War Two.

The legislation sets a time limit of 30-years limit on challenges to property stolen by the Nazis and then seized the communist regime in Poland

They had a repatriation process whereby you could apply to have those things returned from confiscation.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

If you want to get back something, either, that was seized by the Nazis or by the communists...they've now set a 30-year time limit on it.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Most of these crimes were committed 60-80 years ago, a 30-year time limit is ridiculous.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

In a statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said "Poland today approved - not for the first time - an immoral, anti-Semitic law,".

