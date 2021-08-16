Reward for info on Manenberg 'cat killer' could reach R20k this week





- Close to 40 cats have been slaughtered in a grim killing spree that has shocked residents of Manenberg

- Claims the cats were being targeted by pitbull owners have been debunked by a leading expert on the breed

Image by cocoparisienne from Pixabay.

RELATED: Pet serial killer is brutalising house cats in Manenberg - can you help?

The reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the spate of cat killings in Manenberg has increased to R10 000.

In July, Allan Perrins of the Animal Welfare Society of SA spoke to Lester Kiewit about the hunt for Manenberg’s cat serial killer after the remains of 10 cats were discovered.

Since then a case of animal cruelty has been opened with Saps, but police are no closer to catching those responsible.

Speaking to Kiewit on Monday, resident Abdul-Karriem Adams says the death toll currently stands at 39.

We discovered another cat this morning, slit by its stomach. Abdul-Karriem Adams, Resident - Manenberg

RELATED: Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested

Adams says for the last three weeks he and other members of the local Neighbourhood Watch and Maneneberg CPF have been embarking on regular 'cat patrols'.

Apparently, the reward [for information] is going to be upped to R20 000. Abdul-Karriem Adams, Resident - Manenberg

Earlier this month Saps said it was investigating whether pit bull owners, allegedly feeding cat hearts to their dogs, are responsible for the recent spate of killings.

However, that theory was rejected by pitbull expert Lins Rautenbach who told CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King "It doesn't make sense. It's easy to turn around and say 'let's blame the pit bull owner'."

RELATED: Manenberg cat killing investigation to zone in on pitbull owners says Saps

A report from the Western Cape Government Veterinary Laboratory has confirmed that the cats that were killed were killed by 'a person or a group of individuals.'

RELATED: "Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Animal Welfare Society of SA on 021 692 2626 or 082 601 1761- you may remain anonymous.