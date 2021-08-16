Nedbank Hands Up For Small Business to help South Africa's hard-hit companies





Nedbank and Primedia Broadcasting are launching a new-look campaign to help small businesses called Hands Up For Small Business

The campaign will reach a much wider number of businesses explains Furaha Afrika Holdings Founder

Winners will receive a cash injection, radio exposure, a digital toolkit, and businesses strategy training

Nedbank and CapeTalk have repositioned the highly successful Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to align with the current challenges SMEs are facing.

The repositioned campaign is called #HandsUpForSmallBusiness, powered by Nedbank, and will benefit even more businesses to get through a very tough period.

John talks to Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings Matsi Modise about the exciting initiative which will see assistance given to a larger number of small businesses.

We are always encouraging small businesses to pivot and be adaptable, and in the same way, we had to adapt our strategy of how we can assist small businesses. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

She explains that after launching the original #BusinesssIgnite campaign after the civil unrest saw widespread looting and the decimation of many small businesses in areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July as well as the impact of Covid-19.

Nedbank and Primedia Broadcasting had to look at what the new demand and need was she explains. One change was the expansion of the campaign to businesses in KZN.

We had to add KZN because that is where most of the looting happened and that is showing our ability to say how can we help in such a time to rebuild businesses and our county. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

Small businesses are critical to growing our economy and we want to play our small part. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

We can help some of these small businesses who are able to pick themselves up again through our campaign Hand Up For Small Businesses. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

What criteria should entrants meet in Hands Up For Small Businesses?

We are looking for companies that were impacted by the riots and/or by Covid. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

We want them to share their stories of loss and how it has made things harder - but then we also want to see how they are still maintaining that hope and faith and how they are planning to pick themselves up. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

The winners of the campaign will receive a financial contribution towards their recovery.

The winners will also be promoted on radio and digital platforms.

They will receive a gap analysis on their turnaround strategy. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

Selected business will be profiled on 702 and Cape Talk, and each will receive the following business package worth R165 000:

· A R30 000 cash injection for the business.

· Airtime on 702 or CapeTalk to the value of R100 000.

· A digital toolkit, including marketing material to the value of R10 000.

· Social media exposure worth R10 000.

· A business gap analysis from Furaha Afrika Holdings to the value of R15 000.

It is a very useful hand-up for businesses that have been suffering. John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk

