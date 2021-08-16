Nedbank Hands Up For Small Business to help South Africa's hard-hit companies

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 August 2021 6:21 PM
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants. 19 August 2021 5:32 PM
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced? John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations. 19 August 2021 5:15 PM
View all Local
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections. 19 August 2021 6:00 PM
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes. 19 August 2021 3:41 PM
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the elec... 19 August 2021 2:00 PM
View all Politics
Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021... 19 August 2021 1:18 PM
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2021 1:02 PM
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
View all Business
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za. 19 August 2021 4:19 PM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 19 August 2021 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing. 18 August 2021 3:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 August 2021 10:09 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Nedbank Hands Up For Small Business to help South Africa's hard-hit companies

16 August 2021 11:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Nedbank
small business
#HandsUp

John Maytham talks to Furaha Afrika Holdings Founder Matsi Modise about the wonderful financial and marketing assistance on offer.
  • Nedbank and Primedia Broadcasting are launching a new-look campaign to help small businesses called Hands Up For Small Business
  • The campaign will reach a much wider number of businesses explains Furaha Afrika Holdings Founder
  • Winners will receive a cash injection, radio exposure, a digital toolkit, and businesses strategy training

Nedbank and CapeTalk have repositioned the highly successful Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to align with the current challenges SMEs are facing.

The repositioned campaign is called #HandsUpForSmallBusiness, powered by Nedbank, and will benefit even more businesses to get through a very tough period.

John talks to Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings Matsi Modise about the exciting initiative which will see assistance given to a larger number of small businesses.

We are always encouraging small businesses to pivot and be adaptable, and in the same way, we had to adapt our strategy of how we can assist small businesses.

Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

She explains that after launching the original #BusinesssIgnite campaign after the civil unrest saw widespread looting and the decimation of many small businesses in areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July as well as the impact of Covid-19.

Nedbank and Primedia Broadcasting had to look at what the new demand and need was she explains. One change was the expansion of the campaign to businesses in KZN.

We had to add KZN because that is where most of the looting happened and that is showing our ability to say how can we help in such a time to rebuild businesses and our county.

Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

Small businesses are critical to growing our economy and we want to play our small part.

Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

We can help some of these small businesses who are able to pick themselves up again through our campaign Hand Up For Small Businesses.

Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

What criteria should entrants meet in Hands Up For Small Businesses?

We are looking for companies that were impacted by the riots and/or by Covid.

Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

We want them to share their stories of loss and how it has made things harder - but then we also want to see how they are still maintaining that hope and faith and how they are planning to pick themselves up.

Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

The winners of the campaign will receive a financial contribution towards their recovery.

The winners will also be promoted on radio and digital platforms.

They will receive a gap analysis on their turnaround strategy.

Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

Selected business will be profiled on 702 and Cape Talk, and each will receive the following business package worth R165 000:

· A R30 000 cash injection for the business.

· Airtime on 702 or CapeTalk to the value of R100 000.

· A digital toolkit, including marketing material to the value of R10 000.

· Social media exposure worth R10 000.

· A business gap analysis from Furaha Afrika Holdings to the value of R15 000.

It is a very useful hand-up for businesses that have been suffering.

John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk

Click to sign up here




16 August 2021 11:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Nedbank
small business
#HandsUp

Trending

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

Business Local

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly

Politics

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: We may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice on Thursday

19 August 2021 5:52 PM

Zim police arrest several suspects after teen dies during childbirth

19 August 2021 5:37 PM

WHO Africa: 30% inoculation target by end of year still attainable

19 August 2021 5:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA