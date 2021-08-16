Nine years since Marikana tragedy and not a single arrest made
- It's 9 years since the Marikana Massacre at Lonmin platinum mine in North West
- 44 people were killed following days of violence during a wage strike by workers
It's nine years since 44 people were killed following days of violence during a protracted wage strike by workers at the Lonmin platinum mine in the North West.
To date, nobody has been prosecuted for the deaths - last year four senior police officers were cleared of all charges related to the massacre.
On Monday Amnesty International South Africa said that it was unacceptable that no form of redress had been instituted by government.
“It will be nine years since police used live ammunition on striking mineworkers at Lonmin Platinum Mine in Marikana. It is unacceptable that almost a decade later, the families of the victims are still seeking justice. The state must ensure that those who are responsible must be prosecuted and the families of the victims must get the justice they deserve,” said AISA's Executive director, Shenilla Mohamed,
#Marikana Never forget... NEVER 🇿🇦💔 pic.twitter.com/Vm0uVJAoVq— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) August 16, 2021
Source : Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
