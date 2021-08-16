Nine years since Marikana tragedy and not a single arrest made

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 August 2021 6:21 PM
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants. 19 August 2021 5:32 PM
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced? John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations. 19 August 2021 5:15 PM
View all Local
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections. 19 August 2021 6:00 PM
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes. 19 August 2021 3:41 PM
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the elec... 19 August 2021 2:00 PM
View all Politics
Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021... 19 August 2021 1:18 PM
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2021 1:02 PM
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
View all Business
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za. 19 August 2021 4:19 PM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 19 August 2021 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing. 18 August 2021 3:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 August 2021 10:09 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Nine years since Marikana tragedy and not a single arrest made

16 August 2021 1:33 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Marikana
Marikana massacre
Anniversary of the Marikana massacre

Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN reporter Thando Kubheka nine years on from the Marikana massacre in which 44 people were killed.

- It's 9 years since the Marikana Massacre at Lonmin platinum mine in North West

- 44 people were killed following days of violence during a wage strike by workers

FILE: Miners sit at the 'koppie' in Marikana ahead of a programme to commemorate the Marikana massacre, on 16 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/Eyewitness News.

It's nine years since 44 people were killed following days of violence during a protracted wage strike by workers at the Lonmin platinum mine in the North West.

To date, nobody has been prosecuted for the deaths - last year four senior police officers were cleared of all charges related to the massacre.

On Monday Amnesty International South Africa said that it was unacceptable that no form of redress had been instituted by government.

“It will be nine years since police used live ammunition on striking mineworkers at Lonmin Platinum Mine in Marikana. It is unacceptable that almost a decade later, the families of the victims are still seeking justice. The state must ensure that those who are responsible must be prosecuted and the families of the victims must get the justice they deserve,” said AISA's Executive director, Shenilla Mohamed,

RELATED: [[LISTEN] Marikana survivors still waiting for an apology from Ramaphosa]](https://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/315631/listen-marikana-survivors-still-waiting-for-an-apology-from-ramaphosa)

RELATED: 4 senior Marikana cops cleared of murder charges




16 August 2021 1:33 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Marikana
Marikana massacre
Anniversary of the Marikana massacre

More from Local

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

19 August 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows

19 August 2021 5:32 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?

19 August 2021 5:15 PM

John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator

19 August 2021 2:22 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

19 August 2021 1:38 PM

The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten

19 August 2021 11:38 AM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention

19 August 2021 10:08 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people

19 August 2021 8:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?

19 August 2021 8:35 AM

Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report

18 August 2021 8:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

Business Local

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly

Politics

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: We may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice on Thursday

19 August 2021 5:52 PM

Zim police arrest several suspects after teen dies during childbirth

19 August 2021 5:37 PM

WHO Africa: 30% inoculation target by end of year still attainable

19 August 2021 5:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA