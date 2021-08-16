Chaos in Kabul as Taliban seize power in Afghanistan
- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and conceded that insurgents have won the 20-year war
- Thousands of people trying to escape Kabul on Monday, fearing the hardline Islamic rule of the Taliban
- Scenes of chaos at Kabul Airport have flooded the internet - click below to watch
The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.
Insane. Don’t have any other words.— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 16, 2021
The Kabul Airport.
pic.twitter.com/ylraJsDyme
Images coming out of Kabul airport show desperate Afghans clinging onto aircraft in a desperate bid to escape:
Kabul: people who tied themselves to the plane wheels - fell off the plane pic.twitter.com/Lm5YDbizlw— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 16, 2021
Source : Pixabay.com
