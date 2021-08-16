Chaos in Kabul as Taliban seize power in Afghanistan





- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and conceded that insurgents have won the 20-year war

- Thousands of people trying to escape Kabul on Monday, fearing the hardline Islamic rule of the Taliban

- Scenes of chaos at Kabul Airport have flooded the internet - click below to watch

The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

Insane. Don’t have any other words.



The Kabul Airport.



Images coming out of Kabul airport show desperate Afghans clinging onto aircraft in a desperate bid to escape: