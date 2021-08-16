Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election
- 70% of Zambians turned out at the polls for the election
- The election results saw a clear mandate from the Zambian population for the new approach of the newly-elected president, Hakainda Hichlema
- Analyst says the transition of power has been peaceful and a mandate to end corruption and debt
On Monday business tycoon and opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema was declared winner of the strongly contested presidential election in Zambia.
Official results showed Hichilema won 2,810,757 votes against President Edgar Lungu's total of 1,814,201.
We expected nothing less than what Lungi has done as Zambia has a peaceful history of transfer of power from a ruling party to an opposition party.Ringisai Chikohomero, Researcher - ISS Pretoria
The turnout at the polls is estimated at 70% and he says the people of Zambia have given the new president a clear mandate.
The first thing you realise from such a huge margin is that there is a clear rejection of the status quo. The Zambians came out in numbers to make a clear statement that they were dissatisfied and frustrated.Ringisai Chikohomero, Researcher - ISS Pretoria
He says an issue the electorate resonated with was a move to unite Zambians away from divisions along tribal lines.
Another issue is to reign in spending in the debt-burdened country, to reign in corruption in government, and to change the relationship with international investers.
Hichelma has his job cut out for him and to see if he can live up to the expectations of the Zambian people.Ringisai Chikohomero, Researcher - ISS Pretoria
