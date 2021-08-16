GrandWest Casino opens as Covid-19 vaccination site





GrandWest casino is a new vaccination site open for walk-ins

Parking is free if you’re coming for a vaccination

A Covid-19 vaccination site opened its door at GrandWest Casino’s Market Hall on Monday.

It will operate from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until the first week in October by which time it hopes to have administered about 8000 vaccinations.

Anybody registered on the government’s EVDS system may walk in for a vaccination.

Mike Wills interviewed Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager at GrandWest (scroll up to listen).

If you’re not registered… We will register you on-site… Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager - GrandWest

We’ve started slowly to gauge demand… In week two, we will add extra days… We can vaccinate 50 people per hour… We’re expecting an uptick… Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager - GrandWest