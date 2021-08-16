GrandWest Casino opens as Covid-19 vaccination site
-
GrandWest casino is a new vaccination site open for walk-ins
-
Parking is free if you’re coming for a vaccination
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Getting vaccinated is going to see us break the cycle of lockdowns… and for the world to reintegrate…Mike Wills, presenter - CapeTalk
A Covid-19 vaccination site opened its door at GrandWest Casino’s Market Hall on Monday.
It will operate from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until the first week in October by which time it hopes to have administered about 8000 vaccinations.
Anybody registered on the government’s EVDS system may walk in for a vaccination.
Mike Wills interviewed Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager at GrandWest (scroll up to listen).
If you’re not registered… We will register you on-site…Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager - GrandWest
We’ve started slowly to gauge demand… In week two, we will add extra days… We can vaccinate 50 people per hour… We’re expecting an uptick…Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager - GrandWest
You park for free if you’re coming to get vaccinated…Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager - GrandWest
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_169540965_covid-19-coronavirus-vaccination-campaign-in-a-clinic-people-getting-vaccinated-from-doctor-and-nurs.html?vti=nx1h70uo4b4vrw3eau-1-4
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'
John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA.Read More
New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham
John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal.Read More
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Overberg leads the rest of South Africa in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines
Refilwe Moloto interviews Overberg District Mayor Andries "Sakkie" Franken.Read More