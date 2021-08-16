'Vaccinate all age groups, and on weekends. Name and shame anti-vaxxers'
GroundUp operates in places other media organisations less frequently goes
It is donor-funded
GroundUp’s Nathan Geffen argues for the opening of the vaccine rollout to everyone, and on all days
GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen and journalist Raymond Joseph have won the 2021 Nat Nakasa award for courageous community journalism.
The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) grants the award annually.
Since 2018, this small community news agency has persisted with a series of investigations into the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) that have uncovered corruption, maladministration and nepotism. Such bold and principled reporting had consequences: threats, formal complaints and several court cases followed which strained to the utmost the resources of GroundUp.award citation
The news agency’s work in general — and its reporting on the lotteries scandal in particular— provides a sterling example of good community journalism in action.Sanef statement
Mike Wills spoke to Geffen about the award and his views on the country’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout (scroll up to listen).
We started in 2012 to report stories about everyday South Africans and their human rights struggles… We’re donor-funded, so we don’t have to chase advertising… The stories of people on the ground weren’t getting the coverage it needed… We decided to try and change that…Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp
We’ve got about 20 regular contributors… They’ve improved over time… We’re looking for reporters from obscure parts of the country… Contact us… perhaps we can work with them.Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp
The vaccine programme seemed to be doing well a few weeks ago… And now… it’s starting to slow down… Why is the government delaying opening it up to 18+ year-olds? … We need to have mobile vaccine units… There needs to be a drive to get people vaccinated on weekends… Name and shame them [anti-vaxxers] …Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_168996991_happy-woman-getting-vaccinated-in-hospital-and-vaccination-concept-.html?vti=n6hczbs5lkym0uc0h9-1-1
