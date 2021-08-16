Sasol slashes its once-mountainous debt by R86.8 billion





Sasol has cut its debt from R189.77 billion on 30 June 2020 to R102.9 billion on 30 June 2021

Its Lake Charles project is starting to deliver results

Sasol says the climate crisis is ‘central to our strategy’

Sasol headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. © Vanessa Bentley/123rf

Sasol has reduced its debt by R86.8 billion in the year to 30 June 2021.

The company is holding back on paying dividends for now.

Its asset sales process is now almost complete, and its Lake Charles Chemical project in the United States is fully operational and contributing to profitability.

Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol

We have fundamentally reset the balance sheet… We’re in a much better position… Everyone asks us that question [when it will resume dividends] … We have to work to get this debt further down… We need to stay cautious… Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol

We had a strong last quarter [Lake Charles] … It’s a very solid plant… We’re looking forward to getting the benefits… Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol