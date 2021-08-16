'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'
-
The Taliban is now in control of Afghanistan, as panicked crowds try to leave the country
-
The United States will slip to the world’s second most powerful country in this decade
-
Groupings such as Brics will gain in importance
The Taliban have won a 20-year war to take control of Afghanistan.
The government collapsed quickly after the US military withdrew support, having invaded the country in 2001 in the hope of establishing a democratic government and a military able to repel the Taliban.
The rapid collapse of the government and the takeover by the Taliban sparked panic in Kabul as thousands of people clamoured to escape the country.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox (scroll up to listen).
You had the Russians in the 80s… Then the Taliban took over… and were exceptionally cruel… Then 20 years of Americans… Now we’re back to another episode with the Taliban…Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner - Mind of a Fox
The biggest event during the 2020s is going to be America slipping to Number two relative to China… There’s no way Joe Biden can cover this up… Global cop [USA] … the police station has gone bankrupt!Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner - Mind of a Fox
It must make the Germans shudder… The Australians shudder… and, of course, South Korea…Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner - Mind of a Fox
The idea of Brics is going to be incredibly important in a world which no longer has America as the supreme commander and economy. It’s a huge flag what is happening in Afghanistan.Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner - Mind of a Fox
The Taliban said they will respect the rights of young women to education… We’ll have to see whether they’ve adjusted to the new world… A lot of people are fearful it could become a terrorist hotbed again.Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner - Mind of a Fox
… the CIA didn’t see how quickly this could happen… Joe Biden and his team were caught completely unaware… Fundamentalist Islam is still a great attraction to many people…Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner - Mind of a Fox
