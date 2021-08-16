[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Williams spoke about “Conflicted: How Productive Disagreements Lead to Better Outcomes” by Ian Leslie (scroll up to listen).

Description on Amazon:

Drawing on advice from the world’s leading experts on conflict and communication — from relationship scientists to hostage negotiators to diplomats — Ian Leslie, a columnist for the New Statesman, shows us how to transform the heat of conflict, disagreement, and argument into the light of insight, creativity, and connection, in a book with vital lessons for the home, workplace, and public arena.

For most people, conflict triggers a fight or flight response.

Disagreeing productively is a hard skill for which neither evolution nor society has equipped us.

It Is a skill we urgently need to acquire; otherwise, our increasingly vociferous disagreements are destined to tear us apart.

Productive disagreement is a way of thinking, perhaps the best one we have.

It makes us smarter and more creative, and it can even bring us closer together.

It’s critical to the success of any shared enterprise, from a marriage to a business, to a democracy.

Isn’t it time we gave more thought to how to do it well?

In an increasingly polarized world, our only chance for coming together and moving forward is to learn from those who have mastered the art and science of disagreement.

In this book, we’ll learn from experts who are highly skilled at getting the most out of highly charged encounters: interrogators, cops, divorce mediators, therapists, diplomats, psychologists.

These professionals know how to get something valuable – information, insight, ideas — from the toughest, most antagonistic conversations.

They are brilliant communicators: masters at shaping the conversation beneath the conversation.

They know how to turn the heat of conflict into the light of creativity, connection, and insight.

In this much-need book, Ian Leslie explores what happens to us when we argue, why disagreement makes us stressed, and why we get angry.

He explains why we urgently need to transform the way we think about conflict and how having better disagreements can make us more successful.

By drawing together the lessons he learns from different experts, he proposes a series of clear principles that we can all use to make our most difficult dialogues more productive — and our increasingly acrimonious world a better place.