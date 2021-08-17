Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red list for travel
- Wesgro Marketing Officer Monika Iuel says they are part of a petition in conjunction with Satsa and UK company Eterna to lobby the UK government to open up travel between the United Kingdom and South Africa
- The UK is the biggest international source market for SA tourism and South Africa wants to get back into the swing of tourism
South Africa is among a number of countries on the UK’s “Red List”, deemed to be the highest COVID-19 risk presently and should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro, to find out what efforts are being pursued to have South Africa removed from the list
The UK market is the biggest international source market for South Africa - before Covid about 440,000 arrivals a year.Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer - Wesgro
Tourism in total employs about 1.5 million people directly and indirectly and contributes about $5.5billion to the economy annually - pre-Covid obviously.Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer - Wesgro
Germany, Holland, France, and the United States are the other key tourism markets for South Africa she adds.
They have all changed their policies around travel and said if you are fully vaccinated you can travel to any countries you like.Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer - Wesgro
Travel bans in those countries have been removed, she says.
This means that the UK is sticking out like a sore thumb with regards to their red list policy which is very restrictive and having massive environmental, social, and economic hardships on families and businesses.Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer - Wesgro
Iuel chairs the steering committee working to remove South Africa from the UK red list.
Wesgro is in partnership with Satsa, an industry-led tourism association PR and strategy consultancy, Eterna Partners, to advocate for the removal of South Africa from the UK’s Red List and resumption of travel between the UK and Southern Africa
Together they have crafted a petition to lobby the UK government she explains.
The petition is getting such great media attention at the moment.Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer - Wesgro
She says they have not had a response from Dirco as yet but are confident this is being discussed at the highest levels.
The UK is not just a source market for us for tourism but a major trade and business partner - also friends and family between the two countries that want to start traveling again.Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer - Wesgro
RELATED: Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel
I foresee at some stage that we are going to be able to digitise the information that sits inside the EVDS.Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer - Wesgro
