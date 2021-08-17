Free coding coding course for students - 'Jobs in this space on the increase'
- Coding jobs are growing
- The coding course is tuition-free
- WeThinkCode offers the course based on problem-solving aptitude and not prior educational qualifications
Coding is a constantly sought-after skill in South Africa, and thanks to WeThinkCode and their generous sponsors, successful candidates between 17 to 35 can enroll in their free programming and coding course, then get a job placement upon completion.
At the moment, their big focus is on getting sponsors on board. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode
WeThinkCode offers a full-time, fully-sponsored two-year programming course.
Everyone should start coding. If you are not coding in some capacity you are missing a trick.Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships - WeThinkCode
At WeThinkCode we truly believe that coding is the way that we are going to get young people in South Africa into employment.Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships - WeThinkCode
The number of jobs available in the coding space is just phenomenal. It is the one area where the number of jobs is on the increase.Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships - WeThinkCode
We're looking for young people between the ages of 17 and 35 - and that is really the only criteria that we have. We are looking for young people who have high problem-solving ability, are analytical, they are able to use logic to solve problems.Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships - WeThinkCode
We don't look at prior educational experience. For us, it is not a great indicator of success. Instead, we take potential applicants through our own assessments.Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships - WeThinkCode
The course is tuition-free for students and funded entirely by industry.Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships - WeThinkCode
