[WATCH] Ashton Arch Bridge: How to slide an 8000-ton bridge 23-metres into place
-
The 8000-ton Ashton Arch Bridge was constructed 23 metres from its final position
-
It was then slid perfectly into place using six 500-ton jacks in each corner, lifting the bridge 105 millimetres from the ground
-
It took about 12 hours
After seven years of planning and construction, the R130 million Ashton Arch Bridge was pulled in its final position on Saturday and officially unveiled on Sunday.
The new arch bridge is 115 metres long, 22 metre high, and weighs about 8000 tons.
The completed bridge was constructed alongside the old one (built in 1930) to minimise traffic disruption.
The completed bridge was then literally moved 23 metres into its final position.
It is South Africa’s first concrete-tied arch bridge.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Leiton Chan, Construction Manager at Haw & Inglis, the team that coordinated the launch of the bridge (scroll up to listen).
Chan spoke about how one moves an 8000-ton bridge.
#AshtonArchBridge A historical moment when the bridge shifted into his final position yesterday afternoon. LP pic.twitter.com/N1kEebxQGe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 15, 2021
That [old] bridge toppled over a couple of times… The surrounding businesses were affected…Leiton Chan, Construction Manager - Haw & Inglis
We diverted traffic onto the Ashton Bridge, giving us the opportunity to demolish the old bridge because the centre line of the old bridge is the centre line of the bridge in its current position…Leiton Chan, Construction Manager - Haw & Inglis
… In each corner of the bridge, we had six 500-ton jacks. We needed to lift the bridge by 105 mm… We then slid it into its position… There was nowhere to divert the traffic… So, we had to build it in its temporary position…Leiton Chan, Construction Manager - Haw & Inglis
This was one of my biggest operations. Technically, the most interesting and challenging… We were going four metres per hour at one stage. It’s surreal… it’s something I’ll never forget… It took us just under 12 hours. We averaged about 1.5 metres per hour…Leiton Chan, Construction Manager - Haw & Inglis
