Steve Hofmeyr tests positive for Covid after claiming ''there's a plot"
- Singer/songwriter Steve Hofmeyr has told his social media fans he has tested positive for Covid-19
- On Monday he said he suffering with 'high temperatures, kidney pain, dizziness, cough'
- He had previously told fans he believed there was a 'plot' in respect of the virus
A few weeks ago South African singer Steve Hofmeyr was suggesting on Facebook that the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be a 'plot' to make money.
But on Friday the Pampoen singer revealed to his social media followers he had tested positive for the virus.
"Ek wou toets en toets tot dit negatief was, maar ek is positief." he wrote.
Telling his followers, 'Ek voel goed' - Hofmeyr thanked his fans for their messages of support and prayers saying he was only experiencing a 'nasty chest'.
However, by Monday, it seemed the singer had taken a turn for the worst:
"Within 48 hours I was flat, poor oxygen counts, cold fever, high temperatures, kidney pain, dizziness, cough. Saturday night I poured liters of water over my bed and lay down in it just to get my temperatures below 38°. It's a woeful disease this."
Earlier this month, in a post about the Covid vaccine, Hofmeyr admitted to his Facebook followers that he was not "Is there a plot? I think so. But not to kill us. Just to make a lot of money, and it can give a reckless propaganda a lot of oxygen."
He has consistently been saying that Covid is a plot.Barbara Freidman, Digital Editor - Cape Talk
[He says] it's not so much that they are trying to kill us, but that they're trying to make money out of us.Barbara Freidman, Digital Editor - Cape Talk
