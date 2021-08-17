Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games
- Cogill is a South African table tennis champion who's represented the country at several international tournaments
- In 2011 he was stabbed in the neck, suffering a spinal injury which resulted in him having to learn how to walk again
- He's the first Bonteheuwel resident to represent South Africa at the Olympics/Paralympics
Theo Cogill, who hails from Bonteheuwel is off Tokyo, Japan, where he is set to represent South Africa at the upcoming Paralympic Games between 24 August and 5 September.
The 34 year old's love for table tennis started at the age of 12 when he and his cousin first played on a makeshift table tennis table, made from a an unused door.
He later joined a club, where a coach spotted his talent.
He then earned his provincial colours, and soon after that, he made the national team where he’s competed in several tournaments around the world.
In 2011 however, he's life changed.
Cogill was stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight, suffering a major spinal injury, which resulted in him having to learn to walk again.
I had a lot of questions to myself. Should I go back? Should I try again? I feel so ashamed of my accident, I'm walking with a limp.Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion
Not long after that, Cogill was back doing what he loves most, playing table tennis.
Now at the age of 34, Cogill has his table tennis paddle packed for Tokyo.
It was a very emotional time. I don't really like looking back, but rather to look forward to where I am now.Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion
I've been playing for twenty-one years. I've probably travelled to over seventy countries already, competed in so much. I thought it's either all or nothing. I should either stop, but then what do I do?Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion
In 2017 I had my first big international win. I won the Taiwan Open. After that I really started focusing again and really started to want to do good.Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion
It's very difficult to maintain a positive mindset in the area where we come from, because when you wake up, you come outside, there's drugs all around you, gangsterism all around you.Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : paralympic.org
