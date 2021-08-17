Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 August 2021 6:21 PM
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants. 19 August 2021 5:32 PM
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced? John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations. 19 August 2021 5:15 PM
View all Local
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections. 19 August 2021 6:00 PM
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes. 19 August 2021 3:41 PM
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the elec... 19 August 2021 2:00 PM
View all Politics
Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021... 19 August 2021 1:18 PM
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2021 1:02 PM
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
View all Business
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za. 19 August 2021 4:19 PM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 19 August 2021 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing. 18 August 2021 3:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 August 2021 10:09 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Local

Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games

17 August 2021 3:05 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Bonteheuwel
Table Tennis
Theo Cogill
#Tokyo2020
2020 Paralympic Games

Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
  • Cogill is a South African table tennis champion who's represented the country at several international tournaments
  • In 2011 he was stabbed in the neck, suffering a spinal injury which resulted in him having to learn how to walk again
  • He's the first Bonteheuwel resident to represent South Africa at the Olympics/Paralympics
Paralympics logo. Picture: paralympic.org

Theo Cogill, who hails from Bonteheuwel is off Tokyo, Japan, where he is set to represent South Africa at the upcoming Paralympic Games between 24 August and 5 September.

The 34 year old's love for table tennis started at the age of 12 when he and his cousin first played on a makeshift table tennis table, made from a an unused door.

He later joined a club, where a coach spotted his talent.

He then earned his provincial colours, and soon after that, he made the national team where he’s competed in several tournaments around the world.

In 2011 however, he's life changed.

Cogill was stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight, suffering a major spinal injury, which resulted in him having to learn to walk again.

I had a lot of questions to myself. Should I go back? Should I try again? I feel so ashamed of my accident, I'm walking with a limp.

Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion

Not long after that, Cogill was back doing what he loves most, playing table tennis.

Now at the age of 34, Cogill has his table tennis paddle packed for Tokyo.

It was a very emotional time. I don't really like looking back, but rather to look forward to where I am now.

Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion

I've been playing for twenty-one years. I've probably travelled to over seventy countries already, competed in so much. I thought it's either all or nothing. I should either stop, but then what do I do?

Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion

In 2017 I had my first big international win. I won the Taiwan Open. After that I really started focusing again and really started to want to do good.

Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion

It's very difficult to maintain a positive mindset in the area where we come from, because when you wake up, you come outside, there's drugs all around you, gangsterism all around you.

Theo Cogill - South African Table Tennis Champion

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




17 August 2021 3:05 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Bonteheuwel
Table Tennis
Theo Cogill
#Tokyo2020
2020 Paralympic Games

More from Sport

Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence

14 August 2021 7:08 PM

The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

13 August 2021 11:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19

10 August 2021 2:39 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag'

10 August 2021 1:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists

10 August 2021 7:28 AM

Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would not be getting bonuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses

9 August 2021 12:56 PM

Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series

9 August 2021 12:01 PM

Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win

8 August 2021 12:50 PM

The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm

7 August 2021 11:44 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

19 August 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows

19 August 2021 5:32 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?

19 August 2021 5:15 PM

John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator

19 August 2021 2:22 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

19 August 2021 1:38 PM

The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten

19 August 2021 11:38 AM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention

19 August 2021 10:08 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people

19 August 2021 8:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?

19 August 2021 8:35 AM

Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report

18 August 2021 8:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

Business Local

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly

Politics

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: We may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice on Thursday

19 August 2021 5:52 PM

Zim police arrest several suspects after teen dies during childbirth

19 August 2021 5:37 PM

WHO Africa: 30% inoculation target by end of year still attainable

19 August 2021 5:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA