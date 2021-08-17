'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe'





The National Coronavirus Command Council is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the opening of vaccinations against Covid-19 to adults of all ages

Johnson & Johnson is exporting millions of doses that were bottled and packaged in South Africa for distribution in Europe

Only about 7% of South Africans are fully vaccinated

Vaccination for those over 18 is now open, two weeks before previously anticipated. © antoniodiaz/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

People between the ages of 18 and 34 may not have to wait until 1 September to get their jabs.

On Monday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said he was lobbying Cabinet to open up Covid-19 vaccine sites to all adults this week.

Phaahla has met with several provincial health teams to discussed the falling demand for vaccinations, especially on Fridays.

“Probably before the end of this week we’ll open for all adults,” said Phaahla.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to meet on Tuesday and Cabinet, which needs to approve NCCC decisions, will meet on Wednesday.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: Covid Vaccines Produced in Africa Are Being Exported to Europe - The New York Times

We are concerned about it [vaccine hesitancy] … We really need to get to those people. Our vaccine supplies are reasonably stable… Professor Barry Schoub, Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

It’s not just the government’s responsibility… Also, the community has an equal responsibility… Unfortunately, there’s a large proportion of the older group that hasn’t been vaccinated… Professor Barry Schoub, Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases