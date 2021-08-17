US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash





- The U.S. will investigate Tesla’s Autopilot system following a series of crashes, one of which was fatal

- Tesla's Autopilot assisted-driving system can steer, accelerate and brake on its own.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US has opened an investigation into Tesla’s autopilot technology.

It follows a series of crashes since 2016 in which more than 17 people have been injured - in one incident a woman died.

Tesla's Autopilot assisted-driving system can steer, accelerate and brake on its own.

Depending on its findings, the NHTSA has the authority to force a recall or require new safety features.

Tesla is owned by South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Two men were killed in Tesla's in April when their car crashed into a tree. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

There have been numerous other crashes, fatal crashes as well before that. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

RELATED: Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist

RELATED: Woman punches croc to save twin sister