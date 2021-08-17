US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash
- The U.S. will investigate Tesla’s Autopilot system following a series of crashes, one of which was fatal
- Tesla's Autopilot assisted-driving system can steer, accelerate and brake on its own.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US has opened an investigation into Tesla’s autopilot technology.
It follows a series of crashes since 2016 in which more than 17 people have been injured - in one incident a woman died.
Tesla's Autopilot assisted-driving system can steer, accelerate and brake on its own.
Depending on its findings, the NHTSA has the authority to force a recall or require new safety features.
Tesla is owned by South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Two men were killed in Tesla's in April when their car crashed into a tree.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
There have been numerous other crashes, fatal crashes as well before that.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
